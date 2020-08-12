Britney Spears Virtual Dancing Course

Been searching for a method to maintain fit as well as master a brand-new skill throughout lockdown?

Well, this upcoming Britney-themed digital dancing course will certainly allow you do simply that. Led by a star choreographer that’s dealt with the similarity Britney Spears as well as Janet Jackson, you can anticipate a perspiring sesh to all the most effective Britney jams.

The course is targeted at all degrees from skilled Saturday-night groovers to dance-floor sideliners as well as starts at 11 get on Saturday, September 5 (so do not fret there’s time to obtain some method in).

After buying your ticket you’ll obtain an e-mail with the web links as well as details to sign up with. Tickets are $15 each as well as are readily available below See you on the (electronic) dancing flooring.