Salma Hayek ‘scared’ working with Javier Bardem in ‘painful’ The Roads Not Taken scenes

“Sure, I’ve all of it,” says Salma, proudly. “Nonetheless having all of it means needing to have challenges. For many who don’t have challenges, you’re merely content material materials and flat-lining your means by way of life. Typically the issue is to find a passion for points if you’ve gotten all of it. You’ll have the ability to on no account stop conquering your self. You have to be always present and aware of what your challenges are every day.

“I’m 53 and couldn’t have picked a higher time to have been born on account of I really feel there have been so many modifications and I actually really feel I’m part of these ongoing modifications.

“I do know there’s nonetheless a protracted street forward, however I keep in mind once I began out in my early 20s in Hollywood it was unimaginable then {that a} girl may nonetheless have an lively profession previous 40. Then lately there’s been this explosion and I’m simply glad to be a part of this course of now.”







Salma grew to turn into a household title due to films like The Hunchback of Notre Dame, Wild Wild West and Lonely Hearts. Her breakthrough operate was throughout the 2002 film Frida, as Mexican painter Frida Kahlo, for which she was nominated for a Best Actress Oscar.

In 2017, Salma alleged she had been harassed and abused by Harvey Weinstein in the midst of the manufacturing of Frida.

Salma left her family in Mexico to pursue a Hollywood occupation. It was highly effective, nonetheless she has no regrets.

She goes on: “I think about my showing occupation, in reality I’ll have stayed in Mexico and gone on working in cleansing cleaning soap operas and continued working there, nonetheless I knew I wanted to depart and adjust to my dream and work in America.







“Although it was very highly effective for me in my 20s to hunt out work, because of my accent and since I was a Latina, lastly points labored out for me.

“I’m very happy with the path I chosen and if I check out my life now I really feel that the whole thing went in one of the best path – though quite a lot of my selections weren’t that logical and don’t make sense to me as soon as I look once more on them!

“However in some way it took me to the place the place I actually needed to be.”

In her new film, The Roads Not Taken, Salma stars reverse Javier Bardem.

Javier – famously intense on show display – performs a divorced writer with dementia and Salma is his highschool sweetheart.







The pair have recognized each other for 15 years and Salma is biggest mates alongside together with his partner, Penelope Cruz.

She says working with Javier “scared” her – and divulges they didn’t converse for hours at a time.

She admits: “To be reliable, it scared me. The story could also be very intense and our scenes go to very painful emotional areas.

“As actors, we wanted to create this tense mood between each other and that was in all probability probably the most troublesome part of making the movie for us on account of we every like each other. On our first day of taking footage, we’ve been every sitting throughout the make-up room and the surroundings between us was absolutely completely totally different.

“We didn’t converse to at least one one other – it was like we’ve been meeting for the first time and over the next few weeks it was like I was discovering Javier as an actor for the first time.









“And also you by no means noticed any of the loving, private friendship that we have now in actual life on the display screen. That was actually a problem.”

She says Penelope feared the pair would act like playful children on set, together with: “She was fearful that we’d wreck the film on account of we’ve been being so silly collectively!

“I’m greatest mates with Penelope. Generally once I want to speak to somebody concerning the trade, I’m capable of discuss to her as a result of she actually understands me and my journey and what I’ve encountered as a result of we’ve had related journeys.”

Salma married Pinault – CEO of Kering, the guardian agency of producers comparable to Gucci and Alexander McQueen – in 2009. They’ve a daughter Valentina, 12, and dwell in London.

Salma says she’s learnt a lot from turning right into a mother nonetheless desires to supply her daughter some space.

She says: “I’ve to be careful to not be overly attentive and supplies her some time to be on her private on account of I always actually really feel this should be collectively together with her. Nonetheless I really feel I’ve learnt a lot from elevating Valentina and being a extremely conscientious mother.

“With the ability to dedicate your self to others and expertise that sense of accountability additionally means that you can develop as a person as a result of you aren’t so targeted by yourself wants.”

Salma says Valentina is proficient and creative and is already displaying indicators of following her into movies.

“I feel she would make an excellent director, author, or actress,” says the proud mum.

Larger watch out, Hollywood… it appears similar to the Hayeks are in for the prolonged haul.