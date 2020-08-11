Rihanna Is Ordering Eyeballs While Doing Everyday House Duties looking trendy as constantly!

Week 43 of the Wednesday Evening Battle saw AEW Dynamite get an additional gain WWE NXT in viewership and also rankings.

Wednesday’s Dynamite episode attracted 901,000 visitors on TNT, while NXT attracted 753,000 visitors on the U.S.A. Network, according to Showbuzz Daily.

AEW placed # 5 in the Wire Top 150, while NXT placed #27 AEW placed #58 in viewership, while NXT placed #64 in viewership.

Recently’s Dynamite episode attracted 773,000 visitors and also placed # 6 in the Wire Top 150, and also #57 in viewership. Recently’s NXT episode attracted 707,000 visitors and also placed #28 in the Wire Top 150, and also #60 in viewership.

This is the very best AEW Dynamite viewership considering that the March 14 post-Revolution episode, which attracted 906,000 visitors. This is additionally the very best 18-49 group ranking considering that the February 5 episode, which attracted a 0.36 ranking in the crucial demonstration, and also 928,000 visitors.

AEW attracted a 0.36 ranking in the 18-49 group while NXT attracted a 0.20 in the very same demonstration today. Recently’s AEW program attracted a 0.30 ranking while the NXT episode attracted a 0.18 because group.

The NBA on ESPN at 6: 45 pm covered the evening in the 18-49 group on the Cord Top 150, with a 0.51 ranking, with simply 1.193 million visitors. Hannity on FOX Information covered the evening on cord in viewership with 3.968 million visitors, ranking # 6 on the Wire Top 150 with a 0.34 ranking in the crucial demonstration.

Based upon over night numbers, Large Bro on CBS covered the evening on network TELEVISION in viewership, with approximately 3.972 million visitors. Large Bro additionally took the # 1 area in the 18-49 group with a 1.1 ranking for the very first hr.

Below is our 2020 NXT Viewership Tracker:

January 1 Episode: 548,000 visitors with a 0.15 ranking in the 18-49 group

January 8 Episode: 721,000 visitors with a 0.19 ranking in the 18-49 group

January 15 Episode: 700,000 visitors with a 0.21 ranking in the 18-49 group

January 22 Episode: 769,000 visitors with a 0.24 ranking in the 18-49 group

January 29 Episode: 712,000 visitors with a 0.22 ranking in the 18-49 group (post-Worlds Collide/Royal Rumble episode)

February 5 Episode: 770,000 visitors with a 0.22 ranking in the 18-49 group

February 12 Episode: 757,000 visitors with a 0.24 ranking in the 18-49 group

February 19 Episode: 794,000 visitors with a 0.25 ranking in the 18-49 group (post-Takeover episode)

February 26 Episode: 717,000 visitors with a 0.23 ranking in the 18-49 group

March 4 Episode: 718,000 visitors with a 0.23 ranking in the 18-49 group

March 11 Episode: 697,000 visitors with a 0.21 ranking in the 18-49 group

March 18 Episode: 542,000 visitors with a 0.16 ranking in the 18-49 group (WWE COMPUTER episode without any real-time suits)

March 25 Episode: 669,000 visitors with a 0.20 ranking in the 18-49 group

April 1 Episode: 590,000 visitors with a 0.15 ranking in the 18-49 group

April 8 Episode: 693,000 visitors with a 0.19 ranking in the 18-49 group

April 15 Episode: 692,000 visitors with a 0.17 ranking in the 18-49 group

April 22 Episode: 665,000 visitors with a 0.18 ranking in the 18-49 group

April 29 Episode: 637,000 visitors with a 0.16 ranking in the 18-49 group

May 6 Episode: 663,000 visitors with a 0.18 ranking in the 18-49 group

May 13 Episode: 604,000 visitors with a 0.15 ranking in the 18-49 group

May 20 Episode: 592,000 visitors with a 0.13 ranking in the 18-49 group

May 27 Episode: 731,000 visitors with a 0.19 ranking in the 18-49 group

June 3 Episode: 715,000 visitors with a 0.20 ranking in the 18-49 group

June 10 Episode: 673,000 visitors with a 0.16 ranking in the 18-49 group

June 17 Episode: 746,000 visitors with a 0.20 ranking in the 18-49 group

June 24 Episode: 786,000 visitors with a 0.19 ranking in the 18-49 group

July 1 Episode: 792,000 visitors with a 0.22 ranking in the 18-49 group (Terrific American Celebration Evening 1)

July 8 Episode: 759,000 visitors with a 0.20 ranking in the 18-49 group (Terrific American Celebration Evening 2)

July 15 Episode: 631,000 visitors with a 0.14 ranking in the 18-49 group

July 22 Episode: 615,000 visitors with a 0.17 ranking in the 18-49 group

July 29 Episode: 707,000 visitors with a 0.18 ranking in the 18-49 group

August 5 Episode: 753,000 visitors with a 0.20 ranking in the 18-49 group

August 12 Episode:

2019 Overall: 10.209 million visitors over 13 episodes

2019 Typical: 785,307 visitors per episode

Below is our 2020 AEW Dynamite Viewership Tracker:

January 1 Episode: 967,000 visitors with a 0.36 ranking in the 18-49 group

January 8 Episode: 947,000 visitors with a 0.36 ranking in the 18-49 group

January 15 Episode: 940,000 visitors with a 0.38 ranking in the 18-49 group (Celebration at the Coastline episode)

January 22 Episode: 871,000 visitors with a 0.35 ranking in the 18-49 group

January 29 Episode: 828,000 visitors with a 0.34 ranking in the 18-49 group

February 5 Episode: 928,000 visitors with a 0.36 ranking in the 18-49 group

February 12 Episode: 817,000 visitors with a 0.30 ranking in the 18-49 group

February 19 Episode: 893,000 visitors with a 0.31 ranking in the 18-49 group

February 26 Episode: 865,000 visitors with a 0.30 ranking in the 18-49 group

March 4 Episode: 906,000 visitors with a 0.35 ranking in the 18-49 group (post-Revolution episode)

March 11 Episode: 766,000 visitors with a 0.26 ranking in the 18-49 group

March 18 Episode: 932,000 visitors with a 0.35 ranking in the 18-49 group (Minimal group episode)

March 25 Episode: 819,000 visitors with a 0.34 ranking in the 18-49 group

April 1 Episode: 685,000 visitors with a 0.25 ranking in the 18-49 group

April 8 Episode: 692,000 visitors with a 0.26 ranking in the 18-49 group

April 15 Episode: 683,000 visitors with a 0.25 ranking in the 18-49 group

April 22 Episode: 731,000 visitors with a 0.25 ranking in the 18-49 group

April 29 Episode: 693,000 visitors with a 0.27 ranking in the 18-49 group

May 6 Episode: 732,000 visitors with a 0.28 ranking in the 18-49 group

May 13 Episode: 654,000 visitors with a 0.23 ranking in the 18-49 group

May 20 Episode: 701,000 visitors with a 0.26 ranking in the 18-49 group

May 27 Episode: 827,000 visitors with a 0.32 ranking in the 18-49 group

June 3 Episode: 730,000 visitors with a 0.29 ranking in the 18-49 group

June 10 Episode: 677,000 visitors with a 0.23 ranking in the 18-49 group

June 17 Episode: 772,000 visitors with a 0.28 ranking in the 18-49 group

June 24 Episode: 633,000 visitors with a 0.22 ranking in the 18-49 group

July 1 Episode: 748,000 visitors with a 0.29 ranking in the 18-49 group (Fyter Feast Evening 1)

July 8 Episode: 715,000 visitors with a 0.28 ranking in the 18-49 group (Fyter Feast Evening 2)

July 15 Episode: 788,000 visitors with a 0.29 ranking in the 18-49 group (Defend the Fallen)

July 22 Episode: 845,000 visitors with a 0.32 ranking in the 18-49 group

July 29 Episode: 773,000 visitors with a 0.30 ranking in the 18-49 group

August 5 Episode: 901,000 visitors with a 0.36 ranking in the 18-49 group

August 12 Episode:

2019 Overall: 10.840 million visitors over 12 episodes

2019 Typical: 903,333 visitors per episode