Mia Khalifa is auctioning off * those * renowned glasses to increase cash for Beirut

Lebanese-born social networks character, sporting activities analyst, as well as (sometimes) questionable previous pornography celebrity Mia Khalifa has actually required to Instagram to auction off a set of her glasses in order to increase funds for her home town of Beirut, adhering to the harmful surge that took place recently.

In what is undoubtedly a jokingly nod to her past, Khalifa is auctioning off the precise glasses she infamously put on throughout her pornography days.

The public auction is being held on ebay.com, with 100% of the revenues being given away to the Lebanese Red Cross. There have actually been 189 proposals thus far, with the greatest presently at United States $99,900 The glasses are called“The infamous Mia Khalifa glasses, the OG’s”, with the problem is noted as “Used & Abused.”

“The novelty glasses are the best prop,” the summary reviews. “I will sign them (if you want), and take one last polaroid wearing them before sending them off to their new home!!!”

Beirut, my heart is constantly with you ♥ — Mia K. (@miakhalifa) August 4, 2020

Khalifa likewise introduced that she would certainly be including “something more” to the public auction for every single $25 k increased. Until now, additional products include her retainer, an utilized razor blade, as well as a loofa.

Sight this blog post on Instagram The Lebanese federal government has actually surrendered. Parliament is following. Voluntarily or forcibly, regardless, Lebanon has actually had sufficient while concurrently having ABSOLUTELY NOTHING. 6 days left on the public auction for the initial mia khalifa glasses to 100% advantage the @lebaneseredcross. Head to the web link in my biography as well as allow’s attempt to make a favorable distinction. Maintain bidding process, maintain sharing, maintain adhering to accounts like @lebaneseredcross @beiruting @rimafakih @mouin. jaber @ginoraidy @thawramap @impact. lebanon @rebuilding. gemmayze @lebfoodbank. Maintain sharing the web links for fundraising events by the individuals, for individuals, as well as DO NOT GIVE AWAY A SOLITARY DIME TO THE CORRUPT GOVERNMENT BACKED COMPANIES. The ones that hoard alleviation cash, clinical products, as well as food- just to re-sell to the Lebanese individuals at a 150% increase. The ones that rest behind as well as see the starvation, financial collapse, as well as variation of their very own individuals on television from their villa in London, France, as well as Australia. Restriction these pigs from every nation worldwide up until they’re required to live the very same way of life they have actually troubled individuals in Lebanon. A message shared by Mia K. (@miakhalifa) on Aug 10, 2020 at 12: 34 pm PDT

Khalifa has actually introduced that as soon as the cash removes she will certainly live stream the cable transfer of the contribution to the Lebanese Red Cross using Instagram.

“Creeps are welcome, your money is just as green as ours,” Khalifa defined. “Happy bidding, ya filthy animals.”

Khalifa is notorious for a three-month job in the porn globe back in 2014 which landed her as the number 1 pornstar on Pornhub. Following her choice to leave the market, Khalifa has actually been not successful in having her video clips gotten rid of from the pornography website, as well as they remain to get hundreds of sights to this particular day, in spite of them being held versus her will.