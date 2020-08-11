Like You, Jennifer Aniston Is Super Bummed That the ‘Pals’ Get-together Is Still Postponed

Jennifer Aniston Could Not “Escape Rachel from ‘Friends'” When She Was Attempting to Obtain Dramat

“I could not get Rachel Green off of my back for the life of me.”

Jennifer Aniston is equally as let down as every person else that the Pals get-together program has actually been postponed momentarily time.

Back in March, the whole actors of the ’90 s comedy was anticipated to rejoin on the initial soundstage with an online target market, yet the coronavirus pandemic pressed back recording to accompany the launch of HBO Max (where you can presently stream all 236 episodes). Currently, manufacturing has actually been held off once again with a day that’s yet to be identified.

In a brand-new meeting with Target Date, Aniston shared her despair over the information. “Unfortunately it’s very sad that we had to it again,” she informed the electrical outlet, including: “It was ‘How do we do this with live audiences?’ This is not a secure time. Duration. That’s the lower line. It’s not a secure time to do it.” Nevertheless, she’s not allowing the hold-up totally obtain her down.

“It’s going to be super,” she guaranteed. “You recognize what? This has actually likewise provided us even more time to make it a lot more interesting as well as a lot more enjoyable than it would certainly have been. I select to see it as the glass is half-full that it obtained held off. Look, we’re not going anywhere. You’re never ever going to obtain eliminate Pals, sorry. You’re stuck to us permanently men.”

In the meanwhile, Aniston has actually been holding mini Pals get-togethers of her very own throughout quarantine. Last month, Jennifer as well as her BFF Courteney Cox obtained with each other to make an unusual mask-wearing video clip, including Cox’s pet dogs, as well as quickly after, Aniston as well as Cox hired Lisa Kudrow to sign up with among their PSAs– this time around, it had to do with ballot. “Pals do not allow good friends avoid political elections,” Cox murmurs in Aniston ear as Kudrow eavesdrops.

Till a day obtains formally established for the get-together, we’ll take whatever material we can obtain.