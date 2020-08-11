Jennifer Lopez flaunts six pack with fiancé Alex Rodriguez in NYC… after taking pictures music video

Hustlers actress Jennifer Lopez and fiancé Alex Rodriguez each wore protecting face masks on Monday whereas leaving their New York Metropolis condo to get lunch with their entourage.

The 51-year-old pop diva and the 45-year-old retired New York Yankee personal two condos in Manhattan – a $15.3M three-bedroom in 432 Park Avenue and a $22M four-bedroom in The Whitman.

Jennifer flaunted her six-pack abs in a white bedazzled cropped T-shirt emblazoned with ‘Guess within the Sky with Diamonds.’

Lopez – who additionally owns a $10M eight-bedroom Walter Mill mansion within the Hamptons – completed off her athleisure apparel with a tie-dye masks, gray sweatpants, and neon-hued Nike sneakers.

Additionally becoming a member of the Tremendous Bowl LIV Halftime headliner was her 12-year-old son Max Muñiz from her third marriage to singer Marc Anthony, whom she divorced in 2014.

Following their March 9, 2019 engagement, JLo and ARod’s long-delayed church nuptials have been ‘on pause’ as a result of coronavirus pandemic.

‘We’ve to float now. The whole lot is fluid,’ Rodriguez stated on The Tonight Present again in April.

‘Clearly that is unprecedented time. And for us, we simply need to be sure that there may be security first, and simply be sure that the little ones are in place.’

As of Monday, there have been over 228Ok confirmed COVID-19 instances in New York Metropolis resulting in 23,586 deaths – based on Johns Hopkins College.

Lacking on Monday was Jennifer’s 12-year-old daughter Emme in addition to Alex’s two daughters – Natasha, 15; and Ella, 12 – from his marriage to Cynthia Scurtis, whom he divorced in 2008.

Final weekend, Lopez ‘excitedly’ reunited with Colombian crooner Maluma to shoot a music video at Hudson Yards in reference to their 2021 Common Photos rom-com, Marry Me.

In director Kat Coiro’s upcoming film, Jennifer performs pop star Kat Valdez, whose rock star fiancé Bastian (Maluma) ditches their Madison Sq. Backyard wedding ceremony.

Oscar-nominated actor Owen Wilson additionally stars in Marry Me, which is predicated on Bobby Crosby’s 2016 graphic novel of the identical title.

Lopez at present government produces and judges the 10-episode fourth season of World of Dance, which concludes this Tuesday and Wednesday on NBC.

As for the World Sequence 2009 champ, he has served as an analyst on ESPN’s Sunday Night time Baseball and infrequently Fox Sports activities since retiring from the MLB in 2016.