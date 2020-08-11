Jennifer Aniston Is “Glass Half-Full” Concerning ‘Friends’ Get-together Hold-up– Due Date

While insulation of the Pals get-together unique for HBO Max has actually been postponed once more by the COVID-19 pandemic, Jennifer Aniston stays resolutely confident.

Speaking With Due date by means of phone after the information damaged, she stated, “It’s mosting likely to be extremely. You recognize what? This has actually likewise offered us even more time to make it much more interesting and also much more enjoyable than it would certainly have been. So I pick to see it as the glass is half-full that it obtained delayed. Appearance, we’re not going anywhere. You’re never ever going to obtain eliminate Pals, s orry. You’re suck with us permanently people.”

The unscripted special was initially readied to fire mid-March. Yet when COVID closed down all manufacturing, it was pressed to May, intended to accompany HBO Max’s launch on May27 Since today, there is currently no collection day.

“Unfortunately it’s very sad that we had to move it again,” Aniston stated. She is, nevertheless, eagerly anticipating returning to it when it’s secure to do so. “It was, ‘How do we do this with live audiences?’ This is not a safe time. Period. That’s the bottom line. It’s not a safe time to do it.”

In the unique, Aniston will certainly be signed up with by other Pals stars Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and also Matthew Perry, and also the program, routed by Ben Winston, will certainly be fired on the collection’ initial soundstage, Phase 24, on the Detector Bros. whole lot. With the actors and also developers Kevin Bright, Marta Kauffman and also David Crane exec generating.

Unsurprisingly, 2020 has actually not been Aniston’s preferred year as a whole. “I’m supposed to renew my drivers license and I don’t want it to say 2020 on it,” she stated. “I just want to get 2020 out and behind us.”