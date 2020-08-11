Jenner Water Issues -Phone Call To Activity

Jenner has quickly increasing water concerns in our location. At the July conference of the Jenner Recreation Center Board of Supervisors, it was concurred all to help the neighborhood to be educated, procedure suggestions and also act on current advancements influencing neighborhood water usage. The JCC agrees to be a clearing up home for suggestions and also procedure.

Keeping an academic and also educational emphasis around these concerns, it has actually been considered essential to find with each other and also restore the Jenner Water People Advisory Board (JWCAC). In the past, the JWCAC stood for neighborhood water problems and also has the prospective to proceed its goal to connect with the Russian River Utilities & & Sonoma Region, educate water customers and also supporter for ecological security.

Phone Call To Activity: Sign Up With the September 16 Coastline MAC conference

At the Coastal MAC conference held online lately, our MAC agent, Cal Ares shared the problems pertaining to usage, sale and also high quality of our water. With any luck these Jenner water concerns will certainly get on the schedule for the September 16 Coastline MAC conference.

September 16, 2020 from 5: 30– 7: 30 PM. The schedule will certainly be uploaded 3 days before the conference:

https://sonomacounty.ca.gov/Coastal-Municipal-Advisory-Council/Calendar/MAC-Meeting-September-16-2020/

These concerns need to be center in the understanding of every person that utilizes water in Jenner. Given that the MAC conference, it has actually concerned the interest of homeowners that the Russian River Energy, that checks our water usage, has actually allowed

Because a 1991 Court Order there had actually been an understanding that no brand-new water authorizations would certainly be licensed.

That has changed this contract?

Do we intend to provide programmers accessibility to our vacant community great deals by providing water allows to anybody that uses?

This current advancement is defined in a letter authored by Sharon Chang. Among the present objectives of the Board and also worried residents is to re-create and also upgrade a technique of interaction in between the Jenner neighborhood, the Russian River Utilities and also Sonoma Region. If the population does not speak out, obtain arranged and also existing neighborhood point of views from an enlightened setting we might just think of the outcomes and after that need to deal with such outcomes.

In order to share details and also successfully take care of interaction we require YOU to obtain associated with the procedure …

you might strike respond to info@jennercommunitycenter.org and also allow us understand of your rate of interest, jump on board, revitalize the JWCAC, aid intend an outside conference to share details and also prepare for ideal favorable activity to shield our water resource, usage and also high quality.

Please follow the telephone call, obtain educated and also allow’s obtain hectic any way that functions!!!

Many thanks for your rate of interest, assistance and also responses.

In behalf of the Board of Supervisors, Michelle K. Irwin

NOTED ADDRESS IN WHICH THE WATER AUTHORIZATION WAS GIVEN: 9092 Seabright Ave., Jenner, CA

landgrid.com/us/ca/sonoma/russian-river-sonoma-coast#b=none