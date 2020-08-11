Jenner Water Issues -Phone Call To Activity

Jenner has quickly speeding up water problems in our location. At the July conference of the Jenner Recreation Center Board of Supervisors, it was concurred all to aid the neighborhood to be educated, procedure concepts as well as act on current growths impacting regional water usage. The JCC wants to be a clearing up home for concepts as well as procedure.

Keeping an academic as well as informative emphasis around these problems, it has actually been regarded required to find with each other as well as restore the Jenner Water People Advisory Board (JWCAC). In the past, the JWCAC stood for neighborhood water worries as well as has the prospective to proceed its objective to interact with the Russian River Utilities & & Sonoma Area, notify water individuals as well as supporter for ecological safety and security.

Phone Call To Activity: Sign Up With the September 16 Shore MAC conference

At the Coastal MAC conference held online lately, our MAC agent, Cal Ares shared the worries pertaining to usage, sale as well as high quality of our water. With any luck these Jenner water problems will certainly get on the schedule for the September 16 Shore MAC conference.

September 16, 2020 from 5: 30– 7: 30 PM. The schedule will certainly be published 3 days before the conference:

https://sonomacounty.ca.gov/Coastal-Municipal-Advisory-Council/Calendar/MAC-Meeting-September-16-2020/

These problems need to be center in the understanding of everybody that utilizes water in Jenner. Considering that the MAC conference, it has actually pertained to the focus of homeowners that the Russian River Energy, that checks our water usage, has actually allowed

Because a 1991 Court Order there had actually been an understanding that no brand-new water licenses would certainly be accredited.

That has modified this contract?

Do we wish to provide designers accessibility to our vacant area whole lots by using water allows to anybody that uses?

This current growth is defined in a letter authored by Sharon Chang. Among the existing objectives of the Board as well as worried people is to re-create as well as upgrade a technique of interaction in between the Jenner neighborhood, the Russian River Utilities as well as Sonoma Area. If the people does not speak out, obtain arranged as well as existing regional viewpoints from an educated setting we might just visualize the outcomes and after that need to deal with such outcomes.

In order to share info as well as efficiently take care of interaction we require YOU to obtain associated with the procedure …

In order to share info as well as efficiently take care of interaction we require YOU to obtain associated with the procedure …

DETAILED ADDRESS IN WHICH THE WATER LICENSE WAS GIVEN: 9092 Seabright Ave., Jenner, CA

