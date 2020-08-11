Emphasizes Of The August 5th Episode Of AEW Dynamite

Well, we lastly recognize that has medications aboard Below Deck Medication Period 5. Last evening, bosun Malia White went behind Hannah Ferrier’s back as well as reported the primary stew for having Valium as well as a weed pen in their cabin. The episode ended with a strained stand-off in between Captain Sandy as well as Hannah yet supplied no resolution for followers aside from a threatening “To Be Continued.” Uh oh.

Below Deck Mediterranean has actually been teasing the story for a couple of weeks (Malia also previewed it in a questionable Instagram blog post recently), yet last evening, the bosun tried to safeguard her choice throughout a warmed meeting on See What Occurs Cope With Andy Cohen “Hannah appears to have brought something on board, and you seem to be the one who took a picture and showed Sandy,” evaluated host Andy Cohen. “Did you see the Valium and weed pen in the bathroom, or did you think she was kidding?”

Malia clarified that when Hannah had an anxiety attack after Cook Kiko’s separation, she saw her flatmate take Valium in an effort to obtain her anxiousness controlled, yet she “didn’t see the weed pen” back then. “I think in that moment when she asked for Valium is when it really hit me that those were the pills that she was taking every night all season,” she stated. “That’s when it became a real serious thing for me.”

“Did you text Sandy about Hannah because it was your duty to, or because you were upset about the bunk-swapping debacle?” asked Cohen. “I already had my bunk at that point, so, yeah, it was because it was my duty to,” responded Malia. “I don’t want to lose my licensing.”

The Below Deck Medication celebrity took place to claim that she has “never had a crew member taking narcotics” already, as well as clarified that “it’s not an automatic termination, but that is up to the captain. It depends what they find, and how they feel having that crew member at sea.”

When Cohen tried to safeguard Hannah, that has actually struggled with anxiousness as well as anxiety attack in the past, by claiming that “Valium is not an illegal drug,” Malia firmly insisted that “it’s not legal to take Valium on a yacht unsupervised, whether you have a prescription or not.”

“Hannah knows that what she was doing was wrong,” ended Malia. “She knows that it’s against the rules.”

Naturally, Hannah being Hannah, the principal stew has plenty to claim concerning the occurrence, too. Hannah online tweeted the episode, as well as in the direction of completion, she shared her very own image of the medications concerned. “I like Malia’s arranging skills,” composed Hannah. “So that’s prescribed Valium, CBD (which is legal in Spain), a lighter (not sure what this has to do with anything) and my passport holder… And for anyone who’s interested the prescription is on the other side of the box as shown…”

Will Hannah be discharged for having Valium as well as a weed pen aboard? Will Malia have the ability to transport support with her direct Sandy’s butt? Listen following week to figure out!

Below Deck Mediterranean broadcasts every Monday at 9/8c on Bravo.

Where to stream Below Deck Mediterranean