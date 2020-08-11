Charli D’Amelio Tweets Out Versus Body Shaming After a TikTok Regarding Kouvr Annon Goes Viral

Picture credit history: Instagram

Charli D’Amelio has actually spoken up versus body reproaching formerly.

The TikTok celebrity is doing it once again, this time around safeguarding her close friend, Kouvr Annon, from an unfriendly TikTok.

Charli D’Amelio isn’t right here for body shaming. The 16- year-old required to Twitter on Sunday evening to speak up versus the unfriendly technique and also to safeguard her close friend and also fellow TikTok celebrity, Kouvr Annon.

All of it began when a TikTok went viral of somebody speaking about Kouvr’s body. Both Kouvr and also Charli promptly condemned the video clip. Kouvr after that required to her Instagram stroy to chat even more regarding the scenario.

“For a long time I’ve struggled with my body image and the way that I’ve looked,” she created. “I was never ever the ‘skinny’ woman and also I never ever resembled any one of my good friends. It’s so difficult to be positive in on your own and also enjoy on your own when the globe inform you that [you’re] ‘fat’ or ‘hideous.’ I have actually constantly really felt that I have actually never ever been [good] sufficient for any individual and also when I searched in the mirror there was constantly glitch.”

She proceeded, claiming, “My stomach was too big, my thighs touched, my hair was too short, I wasn’t tall enough, I constantly hated the way I looked. It has taken me so long to finally look in the mirror and not absolutely hate myself.”

Kouvr after that opposed tearing individuals down due to “the color of their skin, the shade of their body, or their height and size.” She described that body shaming is “much deeper than that comment.”

“Please thing before you take the time out of your day to tear someone down you could just as easily lift someone up,” she stated, ending her message. “Let’s spread positivity.”

After that, Charli actioned in, tweeting, “STOP BODYSHAMING. ITS NOT COOL ITS NOT FUNNY AND ITS NOT A JOKE ITS DISGUSTING AND DISRESPECTFUL.”

QUIT BODYSHAMING ITS NOT COOL ITS NOT FUNNY AND ALSO ITS NOT A JOKE ITS DISGUSTING AND ALSO DISRESPECTFUL xoxo – charli — charli d’amelio (@charlidamelio) August 10, 2020

“I can’t understand why some people think it’s okay to talk about someone’s looks, weight, sexual identity, etc in a negative way,” she proceeded. “This can be hurtful to not only the person you are making fun of but also the people that look like or identify with what you are saying is a ‘problem.'”

i can not recognize why some individuals believe it’s all right to discuss somebody’s appearances, weight, sex-related identification, etc in an unfavorable method this can be painful to not just the individual you are teasing yet likewise individuals that appear like or relate to what you are claiming is a “problem” — charli d’amelio (@charlidamelio) August 10, 2020

She finished her string of tweets, creating, “It’s not that hard to be kind. Words hurt no matter who you are.”

it’s not that difficult to be kind.

words injured regardless of that you are. — charli d’amelio (@charlidamelio) August 10, 2020

This isn’t the very first time Charli has actually spoken up regarding body shaming. The professional dancer talked about the subject back in April, yet evidently some individuals still have not discovered their lesson …

