Capturing a brand-new episode of Pals once again held off. Jennifer aniston states that it’s for the very best

Capturing an unique episode of the prominent comedy “Friends” once more held off. Unique get-together prepared to aim for HBO’s Max prior to completion of this summer season, according to some, 6 stars were to satisfy at the website for August 17, now the strategies once again needed to be held off. According to the magazine Due date, the factor coincides– pandemic coronavirus.

The transfer has actually currently discussed the function of Rachel eco-friendly, the starlet Jennifer aniston. She provided to take a look at the scenario as half glass complete. “You know what? It gave us more time to prepare a more exciting and fun episode. So I choose to look at the postponement, as at the half-full glass. Look, we’re not devesa” she stated. And also included that currently as well hazardous to fire before a real-time target market, so was the choice to move.

Remember, for the function of Joey Tribbiani, star Matt LeBlanc had actually formerly revealed the collection of contributions to Structure for kids and also the senior in quarantine. The biggest benefactors will certainly can go to the capturing of the unique episode of “Friends”.



