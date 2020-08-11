Banijay exposes UK restructure, with Endemol Sparkle’s Richard Johnston leaving– TBI Vision

Banijay has actually reorganized its procedures in the UK, with Peter Salmon and also Lucinda Hicks using up brand-new functions and also Endemol Sparkle UK Chief Executive Officer Richard Johnston leaving the business.

The changed group will certainly see Salmon, the previous Endemol Sparkle Team (ESG) primary innovative policeman, leading Banijay UK as executive chairman, with previous ESG’s UK principal running policeman Hicks using up the message of Chief Executive Officer and also reporting right into the previous BBC Studios director.

Salmon will certainly supervise innovative for Banijay’s 25 unscripted and also scripted UK manufacturing tags, while Hicks will certainly run everyday procedures.

Banijay, which finished its $2.2 bn purchase of ESG previously this year, stated both would certainly “work in unison to devise and implement the country’s integration plans” in order to incorporate both business’s procedures by the end of 2020.

Johnston, that was Chief Executive Officer of Endemol Sparkle UK, will certainly leave business as an outcome of the restructure. He was designated Chief Executive Officer in January 2015 having actually managed the merging of the Endemol and also Beam business in the UK, and also extra just recently concentrated on broadening ESG’s scripted initiatives in the UK.

Salmon signed up with ESG adhering to a brief period at BBCS in 2016 to change the outward bound Endemol Sparkle head of state Tim Hincks and also has actually formerly operated at the BBC, Network 4, Granada TELEVISION and also The Tv Company.

Hicks was designated COO of Endemol Sparkle UK in 2015 and also prior to that was joint MD at Dragonfly. She has actually formerly had jobs at Sparkle Team, Network 4, FremantleMedia and also the BBC.

From Grantchester to The Island

Salmon and also Hicks’ remit prolongs throughout all categories, varying from struck styles such as Large Bro and also MasterChef, to dramatization consisting of Youthful Wallander and also Grantchester, to truth ent reveals consisting of Rescue and also youngsters offerings consisting of Mr Bean

Around 30 manufacturing companies drop under the UK umbrella, consisting of Dragonfly, DSP (Darlow Smithson Productions), BlackLight, Congratulations, RDF Tv, Exceptional TELEVISION, Tiger Element, Sparkle TELEVISION, Exceptional TELEVISION and also Zeppotron.

Others consist of: Cut & & Mustard, Certainly, Douglas Roadway, Electric Robin, Brave Minds, Fizz, First, IWC Media, Neon Ink, OP Skill, RDF Tv, RDF West, Sharp Jack, Shiny Switch, Sidney Road, Simon’s Feline, The Funny System, The Natural Studios, Wild Mercury, Marvel, Workerbee and also Yellow Bird UK.

Marco Bassetti, Banijay Chief Executive Officer, stated: “The UK is currently among our greatest markets, with a wide variety of multi-genre tags and also an extraordinary brochure that has actually taken a trip the world. With this range we required durable management, which extended both the innovative story of the team, along with the functional one.

“Already heavily engaged in the country’s business and tapped into much of its network, Peter and Lucinda were in a prime position to take the group through the next stage of its journey. Brimming with IP and some of the best minds in the business, I’ve no doubt Banijay UK, with them at the helm, will continue to be at the epicentre of devising original and innovative brands, which get the world talking. I’ll finish by thanking Richard for his incredible dedication, commendable service and significant hard work in putting the UK group and its labels in such great health.”

Salmon included: “It’s a fantastic minute to land among the greatest manufacturing tasks worldwide. Having actually functioned throughout our UK slate from a worldwide viewpoint for almost 5 years, I understand exactly how interesting the programs and also manufacturers are.

“In Lucinda Hicks I also have a terrific partner – bright, hard-working and a lot of fun. Together, we are dedicated to building an inclusive and ambitious operation, where our teams have the support, direction and leadership they need but also the autonomy and freedom necessary to deliver the best ideas on the planet.”

Hicks stated: “I look forward to working with Peter to build a combined creative portfolio renowned for its standout, world-class titles, driving innovation and originality and being at the forefront of positive change in the industry.”

UK item of worldwide jigsaw

Salmon’s visit atop of Banijay UK is the most recent growth as the French manufacturing titan quickly applies its elderly administration groups all over the world.



Recently, Marcus Wolter was designated Chief Executive Officer in Germany while the business likewise just recently introduced its administration group in Iberia and also Italy.

On the company degree, TBI exposed in July that Wim Ponnet, Endemol Sparkle’s principal approach & & industrial policeman, would certainly be leaving the business, while worldwide procedures primary Nicola Bamford is likewise leaving. ESG Chief Executive Officer Sophie Turner-Laing has actually likewise left the business, as anticipated.