100 celebrities who grew up in small cities

Mel Gibson is broadly referred to as some of the achieved Australian actors in Hollywood, however he was really born in Peekskill, N.Y., the place he spent the primary 12 years of his life earlier than transferring along with his father Down Underneath. His father, Hutton Gibson, was a fundamentalist non secular extremist, infamous anti-Semite, and Holocaust denier who was expelled from a number of non secular teams thought of to be excessive as a result of his views had been too fringe even for them. These skeletons got here out of the youthful Gibson’s closet over the past decade and a half as he was embroiled in scandals involving offensive racial language.