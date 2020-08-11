100 best horror movies, according to critics

What makes for a truly great horror movie? Is it the jump scares and buckets of blood? A solid directorial voice? Creativity? Originality? Deeper layers of meaning? These are the questions critics might ask themselves when examining the genre from an analytical perspective. And as one will soon discover, their conclusions aren’t always tuned in to audience expectations. Nevertheless, critically-acclaimed horror is usually unique in one way or the other, and therefore worth checking out. After all, one can only take so many rote formulas and generic clichés. Right?