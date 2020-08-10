Selena Gomez rejoins with her Wizards of Waverly Location co-star David Henrie in captivating brand-new video clip

8 years after the program went off the air, Selena Gomez and also David Henrie have actually rejoined via Instagram.

The 31- year-old star shared a brand-new video clip on Instagram, which he captioned ‘Hmm @selenagomez.’

The video clip revealed him stating ‘Hmmm’ while standing in front of a verdant environment-friendly wall surface, prior to the electronic camera mosts likely to the opposite and also revealed Gomez mentioning, ‘Hmmm.’

Henrie was using a grey and also white plaid button-up t shirt in his video clip, where he rejoined with his co-star.

Gomez was just seen briefly in the video clip yet she was using a white top as she grinned for the electronic camera.

There is no indicator where the video clip was fired, yet it seemed on a collection of some kind, because lights gears can be seen.

While neither Henrie neither Gomez would certainly mention what the job was, Henrie did tease just how much he intended to deal with Gomez once more in a meeting with ET Currently.

‘ Selena and also I have a reboot,’ he started, describing a reboot of Wizards of Waverly Location.

‘ We rest and also speak about everything the moment. It’s not official, yet Selena and also I rest and also we speak about what would certainly the reboot be. We have an entire take. We have an entire point,’ he stated.

She lately returned from a social networks respite as she sent a video clip to welcome her numerous followers.

‘ Hey! I intended to spend some time to do a fast message for you individuals due to the fact that I have not been publishing that a lot,’ she started.

‘ I simply intended to allow you recognize that I like you individuals and also I miss you and also there’s numerous interesting points showing up that I can not wait to show every one of you,’ she teased.

Wizards of Waverly Location complied with the Russo family members, with Gomez playing Alex Russo and also Henrie playing Justin Russo.

While they might be a regular family members with an ordinary dining establishment, yet behind close doors, all 3 kids need to contend to be the following family members wizard.

The program competed 4 periods over 106 episodes in between 2007 and also 2012 when the program went off the air.