Rosie Huntington-Whiteley ‘About Face’ Quibi Meeting: Kylie Jenner

In the very first 5 secs of her brand-new Quibi collection, Concerning Face, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley asks Kylie Jenner what the greatest false impression has to do with her. “Everyone has this idea that female celebrities are just, like, bitches,” Kylie reacts. “When people meet me, they’re always shocked.”

For Huntington-Whiteley, one of the most typical false impression concerning her is comparable. “One thing I hear a lot from people is, ‘Oh. You’re much warmer in real life than I thought you were going to be,” Huntington-Whiteley informs StyleCaster. “For me, that’s such a wonderful compliment. I love that I can turn somebody’s impression around.”

Concerning Face, which premieres on Quibi on Monday, August 10, complies with Huntington-Whiteley worldwide, from Los Angeles to Dubai, as she meetings 6 charm magnates concerning their professions and also brand names. Together with her episode concerning Kylie Cosmetics, Concerning Face additionally consists of Huntington-Whiteley’s meetings with Glossier creator Emily Weiss, Huda Elegance’s Huda Kattan, OUAI’s Jen Atkin, Korean charm influencer Horse, and also celeb make-up musician Sir John, whose customers consist of Beyoncé and also Naomi Campbell.

“It was important that we had a well-rounded group of interviewees for this show,” Huntington-Whiteley claims. “I wanted to peel back the layers on each of their stories. They each had a unique story to tell and a different approach to their work. All of their brands are very different.”

For Huntington-Whiteley, it was additionally a “no-brainer” that her checklist of visitors to additionally be comprehensive and also varied. “That’s the world that we live in,” she claims. “It is necessary to me that each and also everyone had a chance to inform their tales. [Inclusivity] remains in whatever that I perform in my deal with Rose Inc. It’s constantly been essential to me that we have a comprehensive business and also brand name in every means. It was a piece of cake that this was exactly how it was mosting likely to be.”

Ahead, Huntington-Whiteley spoke to StyleCaster concerning exactly how her charm website, Rose Inc., motivated the concept for Concerning Face, her desire visitors for period 2 and also why she’s usually viewed as “two-dimensional.”

On exactly how Concerning Face happened

“ Concerning Face is a principle I generated when I introduced my very own charm internet site, Rose Inc., and also I was discovering and also conference numerous individuals behind the scenes of these charm brand names, simply by covering their items on the website and also dealing with them on numerous different tasks. What emerged to me was we were just able to damage the surface area on the narration behind these owners and also charm magnates. As a private that’s interested by entrepreneurism, I truly wished to find out more concerning what it requires a business owner today. I consulted with Quibi and also was very surprised by their cutting-edge modern technology prior to the system had actually introduced. I left seeming like, ‘That’ s the ideal system and also the ideal residence to inform these tales.’ I enjoyed the concept of having the ability to inform these tales in a fast, hectic means and also a bite-sized means. ‘Quick bite’ is what Quibi represents. That was exactly how the concept happened.”

On what she picked up from her visitors

“ feel like I left my time with every one of them having learned something or feeling inspired. I flew to Dubai to interview Huda. I had never been to Dubai before. Seeing her tenacity and passion for building a brand in that part of the globe and watching her go from being a YouTube star to now having a massive, global billion-dollar brand, she has this essence of a strong entrepreneur.Sir John was incredible because he approaches his work with such artistry. He applies makeup in a way that he’s conveying an emotion, and he’s really trying to trigger a reaction from the viewer or the crowds of people who are watching his clients. Emily Weiss has an amazing story because here’s a girl who was working for a magazine as an intern and had this cool idea to start a blog that grew into this makeup line. Her timing is so relevant to her story. She’s just this regular girl who has this entrepreneurial spirit to her. Pony was a great episode because here’s this Korean megastar influencer. She did her makeup on me, and that was really fun. Getting to go to Kylie’s office was fantastic. I’ve been lucky enough to meet Kylie several times over the years. Her really sweet sensibility and her scrappiness and the way she connects with her audience on social media. How she came up with the idea for Kylie Cosmetics and how she executed it, it really disrupted the industry on a whole new level. And then Jen Atkin, who has been a friend of mine over the last few years. She’s done my hair countless times. I’ve been her friend first and foremost, so I was proud to walk into her office and see everything that she’s built today.. All of the interviewees were so generous to allow me to get to the heart of their stories and the challenges they had to overcome. That’s what makes each of these episodes meaningful.”

On her desire visitors for period 2

“I would love to feature Rihanna, of course. I would love to speak with Lady Gaga about her new brand. Tracee Ellis Ross. I’m really loving what she’s doing with her haircare brand. Carisa Janes from Hourglass is such an incredible founder who I’ve spent a lot of time with over the last few years. She’s become a real mentor of mine, so I’d love to get to the core of her story more. Jessica Alba from Honest Beauty. The list goes on.”

On the shooting procedure for Concerning Face

“We filmed one day per episode. We were very fast and furious with the way we went about filming. We didn’t have a lot of time. We sat with each founder for probably an hour, maybe two hours max. Each episode had to be storyboarded out. I spent a bit more time getting bits of footage that didn’t have the founder in it, and then obviously all the products shots and the shots of the environment. We wanted to make it a low lift for all of these founders and these individuals, so we were able to come into their world and not interrupt their busy days and get their story.”

On the “biggest misconception” concerning her

“The biggest misconception about me is similar to what Kylie said. One thing I hear a lot from people is, ‘Oh. You’re much warmer in real life than I thought you were going to be. A lot more accommodating and approachable than I thought you would be.’ That probably comes from the fact that, having been a model for so many years and being seen quite two-dimensionally and in this very polished, final image, you don’t get to convey all aspects of your personality. When people meet me, they’re often surprised that I’m warmer in real life than they may have thought otherwise. For me, that’s such a wonderful compliment. I love that I can turn somebody’s impression around.”

Our goal at STYLECASTER is to bring design to individuals, and also we just include items we assume you’ll enjoy as long as we do. Please note that if you acquire something by clicking a web link within this tale, we might get a little payment of the sale.