Ne-Yo + Jeremih Unveil Authorities Visual For “U 2 Luv”

Day evening, COVID-19 design, is loaded with love in the main video clip for NE-YO as well as JEREMIH’s hit solitary “U 2 Luv.” Directed by Chad Tennies as well as Caleb Seales (J. Cole, Earthgang), the clip catches NE-YO as well as his spouse, Crystal Renay, as they require to the flooring of a shut roller skating rink– with a cameo from comic Jess Hilarious — while Jeremih as well as his bae take pleasure in a comfortable evening in your home. Sight the video clip, which premiered on WAGER, BELOW.

NE-YO, that is currently in his 4th period as a court on NBC’s “World of Dance,” did the National Anthem finally week’s Boston Celtics vs. Milwaukee Bucks NBA video game. In his occupation to day, he has actually offered a collective 20+ million changed cds worldwide. The Motown Records/Compound Amusement taping musician has actually won 3 GRAMMY honors as well as been bestowed a total amount of 14 elections. His initial solitary, 2005’s “So Sick,” struck No. 1 on the Signboard Hot 100, as well as was licensed quadruple Platinum. Ever since, he has actually acquired a collection of hit songs– consisting of “Sexy Love,” “Closer,” “Because of You,” “Miss Independent” as well as “Push Back” including Bebe Rexha as well as Stefflon Don. 3 of his cds have actually gotten in SoundScan’s Leading Existing Cds chart at No. 1.

The three-time GRAMMY ® champion– as well as enthusiastic player– has actually been participated in campaigns that bring higher variety to the technology market because2017 Along with his function as a technology capitalist, NE-YO remains on the Board of Trustees at Holberton College, a software program design college started to attend to a space in the education and learning system for striving designers.

He has actually confirmed to be as effective with his pen as he remains in the recording workshop as well as on phase. The Las Las vega indigenous promptly ended up being referred to as a best hitmaker, penciling bangers like Rihanna’s “Unfaithful,” “Russian Roulette,” as well as “Take a Bow,” in addition to Beyoncé’s 2006 separation anthem “Irreplaceable” as well as tracks for such musicians as Jennifer Hudson, Usher, Carrie Undergrowth, Celine Dion, to name a few. Along with “World of Dance,” NE-YO’s movie as well as tv credit scores consist of “Save the Last Dance,” “Battle: Los Angeles,” “Stomp the Yard,” George Lucas’ “Red Tails,” “Empire,” “The Wiz Live!” as well as “Step Up: High Water” currently in his 3 rd period debuting on Starz.

