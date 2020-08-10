Movie trivia for the top 100 films of all time – RIVER COUNTRY

Although “1917” was not, in fact, filmed in one two-hour take, it was filmed in long scenes which were expertly cut together in order to give the final movie a continuous feeling, and director Sam Mendes instructed the actors to keep going even if they messed up. For example, when filming a scene in the movie’s climax in which Lance Corporal Schofield (George MacKay) sprints along a trench during battle, MacKay was knocked over twice by extras playing his fellow British soldiers, but quickly picked himself up and kept running both times. “As soon as the collisions happened, they felt inevitable,” MacKay said in an interview with the New York Times. “There’s a grace to the run, but there’s also a reality to the fact that he got knocked about on the way.”