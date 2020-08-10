Miley Cyrus prepares to launch brand-new solitary, ‘Twelve o’clock at night Skies’

Miley Cyrus has actually introduced the upcoming launch of a brand-new solitary, ‘Midnight Sky’.

On Thursday August 6, the vocalist published the information to both her Instagram and also Twitter accounts, securing a launch day of August 14.

“I know it feels like you’ve been waiting forever and ever …. but no more….. She is finally here,” Cyrus stated.

I understand it seems like you have actually been waiting for life and also ever before … however say goodbye to … She is ultimately right here. My brand-new solitary TWELVE O’CLOCK AT NIGHT SKIES. AUGUST 14 th. PRE CONSERVE NOW.https:// t.co/ DOu4O3zbvD pic.twitter.com/o4CR1yZtHn — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) August 6, 2020

Her Instagram article on the upcoming solitary became part of a collection of messages made by the pop celebrity in fast sequence, consisting of an audio intro. One article included a picture of herself and also vocalist Dua Lipa with the subtitle “Dua has heard what you haven’t….”.

In the days leading up to the brand-new track’s statement, Cyrus had actually teased brand-new product on her socials by publishing clips from her old video.

“Meet Miley Cyrus….. again,” she tweeted, utilizing the hashtags ‘#SheIsComing’ and also‘#ButForRealThisTime’ The tags describe tweets Cyrus had actually made previously this year claiming she would certainly be going down 3 EPs– ‘She Is Coming’, ‘She Is Here’ and also ‘She Is Everything’– every one of which would certainly comprise an unabridged document labelled ‘She Is Miley Cyrus’.

In July, it was introduced that Cyrus– together with Coldplay, BTS, Usher and also even more– would certainly do as component of this year’s live-streamed iHeartRadio Celebration on September 18-19