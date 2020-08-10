Lupita Infante launches the Deluxe Version of La Serenata

Lupita Infante is a climbing Mexican-American vocalist and also songwriter with an excellent household heritage and also tradition. She is an achieved and also skilled artist that takes place to be the granddaughter of the tale Pedro Infante (1917-1957), a symbol in the Golden age of Mexican Movie theater, and also little girl of Pedro Infante, Jr (1950-2009).

Regardless of the numerous difficulties 2020 has actually brought, Infante prepares to commemorate the launch of the Deluxe Version of her launching cd‘La Serenata’ Currently with 13 tracks, this document is a real prize and also memento of ranchera songs.

© @luinfante Lupita Infante, ‘La Serenata’ Deluxe Variation is offered in all songs systems

Lupita thrills her followers by integrating a strong scholastic history with the instinct and also ability that are her bequest. This launch consists of 2 brand-new recordings and also 2 tracks that had actually formerly just been offered as songs.

The very first brand-new track is the acoustic Sierreño variation of her enchanting solitary ‘El Amor de Mi Vida’ (The Love of My Life), which she initially launched in 2018 to a norteño/ mariachi support. The 2nd brand-new track is an acoustic-trio styled variation of the title track, which she co-wrote.

The title track is an antique serenade that meets its name, while having fun with stereotypes: “Who says that women can’t sing a serenade?”

Given that the initial launch of La Serenata, Infante has actually made significant looks consisting of the 5th yearly Latin American Songs Honors, the iHeartRadio Feast Latina in Miami to name a few crucial occasions.

La Serenata Deluxe Version tracklisting:

1. Ya Ni Me Acuerdo ( Pedro Reyna)

2. Por Tu Amor ( Celin Cortes, Oscar Almague r, Nelson Teran & & Lupita M. Infante)

3. Serenata ( Erika Vidrio & & Lupita M. Infante)

4. Yo Por Ti ( Sebastián Curiel)

5. Yo He Nacido Mexicano ( Gabriel Luna De La Fuent e & & Gabriel Ruiz)

6. Dejaré ( Luciano Luna & & Lupita M. Infante)

7. Sabor A Mi ( Alvaro Carrillo)

8. Tu Disadvantage Ella Y Yo Disadvantage El ( Nadia Vasquez & & Lupita M. Infante)

9. El Boy De La Negra ( Blas Galindo), Cielito Lindo ( Quirino Mendoza), Volver Volver ( Fernando Z. Maldonado), Si Nos Dejan ( José Alfredo Jimenez)

10 Cling Me “Sabor A Mi” – Versión en Inglés ( Alvaro Carrillo & & Mel Mitchell)

11 Dejaré – Versión Sierreño ( Luciano Luna & & Lupita M. Infante)

12 El Amor De Mi Vida – Versión Sierreño ( Reynaldo “Rey” Rodriguez Jr.) – formerly unreleased

13 Serenata – Versión acústica ( Erika Vidrio & & Lupita M. Infante)– formerly unreleased