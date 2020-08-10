Liam Hemsworth and mannequin girlfriend Gabriella Brooks undertake a pet collectively

Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks have taken their relationship to the subsequent stage, adopting a pet collectively.

The couple stepped out in Byron Bay with their new addition final Thursday, and seemed smitten with the lovely French Bulldog pup.

The 30-year-old actor and his mannequin girlfriend visited some native boutiques collectively, with Liam rising from one store together with his arms stuffed with folded garments.

Gabriella, 24, additionally appeared to have discovered just a few gadgets, with a paper purchasing bag sitting on certainly one of her shoulders.

The couple appeared in excessive spirits, chatting and laughing as they waited to cross the road collectively.

Later, Gabriella visited a meals market alone, as Liam waited patiently within the automobile with their lovely pet.

She was seen carrying a small brown takeaway bag and a container with a condiment as she walked down the road.

In the meantime, Liam sat within the automobile with the pet on his lap, sweetly peering out the window as they waited for her to return.

Each Liam and Gabriella had been dressed casually for the outing, with the Is not It Romantic actor stepping out in a pair of navy blue shorts and a gray T-shirt.

He additionally wore a pair of black and white test sneakers and brown tortoiseshell sun shades.

In the meantime, Gabriella confirmed off her slim determine in a black miniskirt, which she paired with a black singlet prime and black Nike sneakers.

Her lengthy mild brown hair was worn free, and he or she appeared fresh-faced.

The beautiful mannequin was noticed fortunately chatting with a gross sales assistant in a clothes retailer, earlier than strolling out with a purchasing bag.

Liam beforehand owned a sequence of pets together with his ex-wife Miley Cyrus, with the previous couple asserting they had been nonetheless ‘devoted’ to their animals following their break up in August final 12 months.

‘They nonetheless stay devoted mother and father to all of their animals they share whereas lovingly taking this time aside,’ they stated in a press release on the time.

Liam and Gabriella had been first noticed collectively in mid-December, after they went out for lunch in Byron Bay with the actor’s mother and father, Craig and Leonie.

It is the second relationship for Liam since he break up from Miley, 27, final 12 months, after lower than eight months of marriage.

In October, he was noticed kissing Australian actress Maddison Brown, 23, in New York, however their relationship proved to be short-lived.

‘He feels extra at residence with Gabriella than he did with Miley and seems like he could be his full self with none drama,’ a supply informed Us Weekly in March.

They added: ‘Gabriella helped Liam increase his confidence and performed an encouraging position in his life after his break up with Miley.

‘They’re very joyful collectively and it is snug and straightforward.’

In line with a report by Folks in January, Liam’s relationship with Gabriella was ‘critical’ from early on.

‘They’ve spent quite a lot of time in Australia collectively,’ stated a supply.

They added: ‘Gabriella has met Liam’s siblings and his mother and father.’

The couple reportedly share most of the identical pursuits, and Liam has apparently ‘been in an incredible temper’ since hooking up with the mannequin on the finish of final 12 months.

In line with a report by Us Weekly in December, the Starvation Video games star was ‘joyful to be transferring on’ following his turbulent break up from Miley.

‘Liam feels snug with Gabriella. His household approves of her and actually likes her, which is essential to him,’ a supply informed the publication on the time.