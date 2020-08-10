Jennifer Lopez, 51, Simply Meant A New Task In An Uncommon No-Makeup Video Clip

Image credit history: Jennifer Lopez/ Instagram

Jennifer Lopez, 51, simply shared a magnificent brand-new no-makeup Instagram video clip.

In it, she claimed that she ought to’ve still been resting however was also thrilled concerning a brand-new job.

J.Lo’s tricks to beautiful, perfect skin are hydrating, glycolic acid, and also day-to-day SPF.

It’s currently been developed that Jennifer Lopez isn’t such as the remainder people plain people. As well as, in a magnificent brand-new no-makeup video clip, she reveals that her superhuman capacities encompass getting up looking all glowy and also perfect, also.

“Woke up this morning feeling extra grateful and excited! Want to know why? Comment below if you wanna know what I’m working on!” she captioned the video clip.

In the video clip, J.Lo claimed that she’s been striving the previous couple of days and also, while she “should be sleeping” she’s “excited to get back to the set.”

After that, she went down a substantial tease. “You want to know what we’ve been working on? Should I tell you? Well, if you want to know, comment below.” Argh!

Individuals almost tipped over themselves pleading for a response. “Ummmmmmmm who would ever NOT want to know!!!!!? Especially now! 👑💘⭐️,” composed Tracy Anderson. “Tell us everything!!! I can’t wait to see your LOOKS!” claimed Brad Goreski.

While J.Lo published some brand-new Instagram Stories afterwards video clip, they were no aid (I inspected).

What every person does recognize is that J.Lo– that is 51, btw– looks extremely lovely initial point in the early morning. Just how does she do it? She’s shared little details occasionally.

J.Lo informed Individuals that she’s big on cream. “I never ever go to sleep without taking my make-up off, [and I use] evening lotions to maintain my skin hydrated,” she claimed. She likewise claimed she likes “glycolic acid to get that healthy glow and clear skin” and also utilizes cream with SPF “every single day. You have to protect your skin.”

She’s likewise truly right into maintaining her skin tidy, specifically after exercises. “I always, always wash my face after a workout. That helps keep my pores clean and my skin feeling healthy,” she informed Hi!.

J.Lo likewise showed InStyle in 2018 that rest is just one of her largest charm tricks. “The number one tip is to always get enough sleep. I can’t stress this enough,” she claimed. “I would love to get nine or 10 hours of sleep, but either way, I always make sure I get at least eight.”

Oh, and also she approves alcohol consumption great deals of water and also consumes well, although she confesses that it’s an aggravating pointer. “Sorry, it’s true! I think drinking lots of water and fresh foods with lots of fruits and vegetables… all play into the quality of skin’s appearance,” she informed Individuals

Rest, water, veggies– examine!

