Jennifer Lopez, 51, Shines In No-Makeup Video Clip Hinting At New Job

Jennifer Lopez, 51, simply shared a sensational brand-new no-makeup Instagram video clip.

In it, she stated that she ought to’ve still been resting yet was also fired up regarding a brand-new task.

J.Lo’s keys to beautiful, remarkable skin are hydrating, glycolic acid, and also everyday SPF.

It’s currently been developed that Jennifer Lopez isn’t such as the remainder people simple people. As well as, in a sensational brand-new no-makeup video clip, she reveals that her superhuman capacities include getting up looking all glowy and also remarkable, also.

“Woke up this morning feeling extra grateful and excited! Want to know why? Comment below if you wanna know what I’m working on!” she captioned the video clip.

In the video clip, J.Lo stated that she’s been aiming for the previous couple of days and also, while she “should be sleeping” she’s “excited to get back to the set.”

After that, she went down a huge tease. “You want to know what we’ve been working on? Should I tell you? Well, if you want to know, comment below.” Argh!

Individuals almost tipped over themselves pleading for a solution. “Ummmmmmmm who would ever NOT want to know!!!!!? Especially now! 👑💘⭐️,” created Tracy Anderson. “Tell us everything!!! I can’t wait to see your LOOKS!” stated Brad Goreski.

While J.Lo uploaded some brand-new Instagram Stories afterwards video clip, they were no assistance (I inspected).

What every person does recognize is that J.Lo– that is 51, btw– looks unbelievably lovely very first point in the early morning. Exactly how does she do it? She’s shared little details occasionally.

J.Lo informed Individuals that she’s big on cream. “I never ever go to sleep without taking my make-up off, [and I use] evening lotions to maintain my skin hydrated,” she stated. She likewise stated she likes “glycolic acid to get that healthy glow and clear skin” and also makes use of cream with SPF “every single day. You have to protect your skin.”

She’s likewise truly right into maintaining her skin tidy, particularly after exercises. “I always, always wash my face after a workout. That helps keep my pores clean and my skin feeling healthy,” she informed Hey There!.

J.Lo likewise showed to InStyle in 2018 that rest is just one of her most significant appeal keys. “The number one tip is to always get enough sleep. I can’t stress this enough,” she stated. “I would love to get nine or 10 hours of sleep, but either way, I always make sure I get at least eight.”

Oh, and also she approves alcohol consumption great deals of water and also consumes well, despite the fact that she confesses that it’s an aggravating idea. “Sorry, it’s true! I think drinking lots of water and fresh foods with lots of fruits and vegetables… all play into the quality of skin’s appearance,” she informed Individuals

Rest, water, veggies– examine!

