Jennifer Aniston’s real-life pals: From Sandra Bullock to her childhood years BFF

The best high-end and also A Listing information

If you might develop your very own all-star team of Hollywood besties, Jennifer Aniston would definitely be leading on the checklist.

The 51- year-old starlet initially swayed the globe’s cumulative heart in 1994, starring as the kind-of-spoiled however totally gracious Rachel Environment-friendly on Buddies. In the virtually 3 years given that, she’s remained to instill a wit and also appeal right into her onscreen personalities that makes her appear relatable off the display also.

Yet that in fact reaches call Aniston a close friend in real-life? From an ex-husband to a childhood years bestie, right here’s a better check into the that’s that of Aniston’s pal team.





Courteney Cox

Jennifer Aniston and also Courteney Cox played on-screen BFFs for 10 years as Rachel Environment-friendly and also Monica Geller. As well as in real-life, it’s not all that various.

Along with never ever missing out on each various other’s birthday celebration events and also supper celebrations, both have actually belonged of each various other’s most significant minutes in life.

In 2004, Cox called Aniston the godmother to her little girl, Coco, with then-husband, David Arquette. As well as in 2015, Aniston asked Cox to be her housemaid of honor when she wed Justin Theroux (Cox was likewise present at Aniston’s 2000 wedding to Brad Pitt).

“There’s absolutely no judgment in Court. You’ll never feel scolded. She’s extremely fair, ridiculously loyal and fiercely loving,” Aniston informed Much more publication in2014

.

“I’ve slept in her guest bedroom a lot,” she included of their relationship. “Without handing out excessive of my exclusive things, all I can state is she’s been there for me via thick and also slim.”

The remainder of the Buddies cast

It do without claiming that Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and also David Schwimmer would certainly likewise belong of Aniston’s off-screen team.

Though they most notoriously developed their connection playing pals on TELEVISION, the actors (Courteney Cox, also, naturally) has actually stayed enclose the virtually twenty years given that the Buddies collection ending broadcast in 2004.

Throughout the years, the actors has all corresponded, with Aniston sharing that they still take care of team parties in spite of contradictory job routines and also living far from each other. “It happens once every two years,” claimed Aniston of their get-togethers in a 2019 look on The Late Program With Stephen Colbert. “But the girls, all the time,” she kept in mind of her even more constant suppers with Cox and also Kudrow.





When Aniston signed up with Instagram in 2019, she virtually damaged the social networks system with her initial article – a selfie with her previous Buddies castmates. (She in fact did establish the document for the fastest time to get to one million fans on Instagram, as identified by the Guinness Globe Records, FYI.)

And Also in February 2020, it was introduced that the long-awaited Buddies get-together followers had actually been promoting was lastly in the jobs.

Sandra Bullock

Aniston and also Bullock return nearly as for the Buddies cast. In Aniston’s cover tale for Meeting publication’s March 2020 problem, Bullock played recruiter, where it was disclosed both satisfied via a common ex-boyfriend, Tate Donovan.

After reuniting at a common pal’s wedding event, both rapidly struck up a relationship of their very own, with Bullock often going to Aniston’s supper celebrations.

“I look at you at your dinner table, because you sit at the same place all the time, and you are surrounded by these extraordinary people that you’ve known for so long,” Bullock claimed of Aniston throughout the meeting.

“I just get to sit back and go, ‘I’m so lucky to sit here with my family and be a part of this world,’” she proceeded. “You share your wealth, the wealth of your friendships. You literally go, ‘Here are my friends, they’re going to love you, too. Here’s my family, they’re going to love you, too. Here’s my home, stay as long as you want.’ That’s a rare thing. A lot of people don’t have that.”

Much more lately, Aniston aided Bullock commemorate her 56 th birthday celebration – pandemic design. “Celebrating our girl properly distanced with so much love,” Aniston created together with an image of a little team of pals using their masks. “HAPPY BIRTHDAY SANDY WE LOVE YOU,” she contributed to her Instagram tale article.

Justin Theroux

Yes, it is feasible to be pals with your ex-spouse, as confirmed by Aniston and also Theroux. Both started dating in 2011 and also came to be involved a year later on. In 2015, they wed in a little event kept in their yard (with a lot of the pals on this checklist present), however by 2017, Aniston and also Theroux had actually introduced their splitting up.

Nevertheless, their relationship is still going solid. Theroux uploaded on his Instagram tale from Aniston’s Friendsgiving in 2019, and also he never ever misses out on wanting her a pleased birthday celebration on social networks either. Theroux might also be seen congratulating Aniston on her current Emmy election for her function in The Early morning Program after she uploaded her enjoyment to Instagram.

Reese Witherspoon

They might presently be co-starring in The Early morning Program with each other (they likewise both act as executive manufacturers on the program), however Aniston and also Witherspoon have in fact understood each various other given that Aniston’s Buddies days.

In 2000, Witherspoon made one of the best cameos of the collection as Rachel Environment-friendly’s more youthful sibling, Jill (she and also Aniston also reenacted their favored scene in a meeting in 2019).





“She was so sweet to me,” Witherspoon remembered of initial conference Aniston in a meeting with Harper’s Mart.

“I was really nervous, and she was like, ‘Oh, my gosh – don’t worry about it!’ I marveled at her ability to perform in front of a live audience like that with no nerves,” she claimed, including, “They would change all the lines and she was just so effortlessly affable, bubbly and sunny. We’ve been friends ever since.”

Rita Wilson





It’s uncertain when starlet Rita Wilson and also Aniston came to be pals, however she belongs to Aniston’s normal supper team. As a matter of fact, Wilson and also her partner, Tom Hanks, would certainly also take place dual days with Aniston and also Theroux when they were a pair.

Furthermore, Wilson and also Aniston both share Greek origins. Aniston’s papa was birthed in Greece and also Wilson’s moms and dads are both of Greek descent – she and also Hanks were lately provided Greek citizenship by the nation’s head of state.

Laura Dern

Dern has actually typically been found at birthday celebration celebrations and also vacation events with Aniston for many years. Unsurprisingly, Dern and also Cox are likewise friends. On Xmas Eve, Dern uploaded an image with her kids and also Cox and also her little girl, sharing that commemorating with each other was a 14- year practice.

And Also if you’re maintaining track, Dern is likewise pals with Aniston’s ex-spouse, Brad Pitt, and also she lately starred together with Reese Witherspoon in the tv collection, Big Little Exists – so indeed, everybody in Hollywood truly does recognize each various other.

Dern and also Aniston share one more odd link. Dern was involved to star Billy Bob Thornton, that unexpectedly left her in 2000 to wed Angelina Jolie while Dern was away for job. Jolie likewise notoriously wed Aniston’s ex-spouse, Pitt, though both have actually given that divided.

Jimmy Kimmel

Jimmy Kimmel and also Aniston are such buddies that he officiated her 2015 wedding event to Justin Theroux.

The late-night talk program host is likewise a constant visitor at Aniston’s Thanksgiving and also Xmas celebrations – in spite of his beautiful vibrant Friendsgiving demand. In 2018, Kimmel teased Aniston concerning her yearly Thanksgiving pals supper when she showed up on his program.

“On Thanksgiving, I cook a lot of stuff – the normal turkey, yams, the whole deal – but at your event, we had all of those things,” Kimmel claimed, keeping in mind that Aniston’s supper happens the day prior to the vacation. “So then I’m making the same thing everyone had the night before, again,” griped Kimmel, whose better half, Molly, and also kids are likewise normal visitors at Aniston’s residence.





“Maybe on Friendsgiving, we could designate another special meal that we have that’s not turkey,” he recommended, including that Italian or Mexican food would certainly behave.

Ever before the thoughtful host, Aniston’s 2019 Friendsgiving consisted of “Jimmy’s F**king Enchiladas,” which she happily shared on Instagram.

Chelsea Trainer

Comic Chelsea Trainer signed up with Aniston and also Theroux on the pair’s honeymoon in 2015 (star Jason Bateman and also BFF Cox likewise apparently accompanied).

In 2017, Trainer and also Aniston apparently had a befalling, however both have actually given that comprised. Trainer attended at Aniston’s 50 th birthday celebration event in 2019, and also she also invited Aniston to Instagram later on that very same year.

Jason Bateman

Star Jason Bateman and also Aniston have actually shown up in 5 movies with each other for many years, consisting of Terrible Managers. Yet they have actually likewise been buddies for years. In a meeting on Chelsea Trainer’s program in 2017, Aniston shared that she’s understood Bateman given that they were 23- years-old.

Aniston also commemorated Bateman when he obtained a celebrity on the Hollywood Stroll Of Popularity in2017 “The part that I’m the luckiest that I get to witness is Jason Bateman the husband, the father, the fantastic friend and, as we lovingly call him, the grandfather,” she claimed in her speech.

Chris McMillan

Exactly how much back does their relationship go, you ask? McMillan was the male behind one of the globe’s most renowned hairdos, producing “The Rachel” for Aniston in the late ’90 s.

The appearance was not one of Aniston’s faves, as she informed Attraction in2011 “I love Chris, and he’s the bane of my existence at the same time because he started that damn Rachel, which was not my best look,” she claimed, also confessing that she could not identify exactly how to design the cut herself.





Yet both have actually stayed buddies since. While McMillan goes to every one of Aniston’s supper celebrations, he’s likewise her best male on collection (he deals with her on The Early Morning Program) and also at photoshoots.

In 2018, Aniston offered McMillan with InStyle’s Hair stylist Of The Year honor. Assessing their then-nearly 25 years of relationship, she claimed, “You’re one of the most passionate and kind human beings that I’ve had the good fortune of getting to know and I get to call you my family. I feel blessed every day for that.”

Jennifer Meyer





Jennifer Meyer is among Hollywood’s best fashion jewelry developers, and also she counts a lot of her A-list customers like Aniston amongst her pals (Kate Hudson and also Courteney Cox are likewise component of that checklist). Meyer also developed Aniston’s and also Theroux’s wedding event rings when they were wed in 2015.

Andrea Bendewald





Starlet Andrea Bendewald could simply be Aniston’s most long-lasting relationship, as both have actually been pals given that they were14

.

Bendewald was apparently a bridesmaid at Aniston’s initial wedding event to Brad Pitt in 2000, and also Aniston worked as housemaid of honor when her bestie obtained wed a year later on.

Though Bendewald is most popular for her function in the ‘90s sitcom, Suddenly Susan, she did make a cameo appearance in season 7 of Friends (as Monica’ s bridal gown bane). She and also Aniston are sharing the display once more, as Bendewald has a persisting function on The Early morning Program.