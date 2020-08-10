Jennifer Aniston Is “Very Sad” Concerning the ‘Buddies’ Get-together Hold-up

Jennifer Aniston exposes exactly how she really feels regarding the Buddies get-together hold-up.

The get-together was readied to air in May on HBO Max.

We’ll be there for you, Jen. As you have actually most likely listened to, the much-awaited Buddies get-together was readied to air in May as component of the HBO Max launch. Regretfully, the get-together was postponed because of the pandemic. Jennifer Aniston also known as Rachel Eco-friendly simply disclosed exactly how she truly feels regarding the hold-up.

” Regrettably it’s really unfortunate that we needed to relocate once again,” she confessed to Due Date “It was, ‘How do we do this with live audiences?’ This is not a secure time. Duration. That’s the lower line. It’s not a secure time to do it.”

NBC Getty Photos

Ugh. There’s no rejecting that the get-together hold-up is a big drag (despite the fact that it’s the best point to do). The bright side is that it’s still taking place– it’ll simply take a little bit longer to tape it. “It’s going to be super. You know what? This has also given us more time to make it even more exciting and more fun than it would have been,” Jen included. “So I select to see it as the glass is half-full that it obtained held off. Look, we’re not going anywhere. You’re never ever going to obtain eliminate Buddies, s orry. You’re stuck to us permanently men.”

That’s precisely what we required to listen to since we do not desire Rachel, Ross, Chandler, Monica, Phoebe, or Joey to go anywhere. She finished the meeting with the relatable declaration: “I simply wish to obtain 2020 out as well as behind us.”

Truthfully, that does not?

