HBO Betty Stars Dede as well as Ajani Celebrity In Rihanna’s Most recent Fenty Task

What does it indicate to be awesome today? A couple of words that enter your mind are forthright, real to on your own, as well as pressing borders. Words that enter your mind when thinking about Dede Lovelace as well as Ajani Russell. 2 of the celebrities of HBO’s Betty, as well as participants of the all-girls New York City skate cumulative, The Skate Cooking area, which was “in response to sexist comments under videos of female skaters on YouTube telling them to ‘get back in the kitchen’.” It’s not surprising that after that, that Rihanna, that personifies these exact same qualities, hand-selected Dede as well as Ajani to star in Fenty’s newest aesthetic project.

“I loved how the team allowed me to skateboard in the clothes because I know fashion can be very serious due to how expensive and limited each item is,” claims Dede. “I love how progressive the Fenty brand is, implementing skateboarding, showcasing pregnant models, displaying positive images of black females, and giving opportunities to aspiring talent; this all resonates with me.” Ajani concurs informing Teenager Style: “I love how inclusive the Fenty brand is towards women. This brand normalizes all kinds of body types while emphasizing the importance of inner beauty.”

The duo celebrity in a brief movie by supervisor Steven Mastorelli as well as photoshoot by India Sleem, skating around New york city City in Fenty’s 6-20 summer season launch used their method, personifying the carefreeness of a New York City summer season. “My style depends on my mood or my daily activities. Sometimes I like to wear comfortable clothes, baggy pants with sweatshirts or crop tops depending on the weather,” says Ajani. Dede has a similar style formula, saving her best fits for when she’s not skating. “My style has evolved and I find myself weaving in skateboarding attire with special accessories and sneakers. I don’t want to mess up my clothes skating so I keep my good garments to stunt with at home for off days.”

For Teenager Style, Dede as well as Ajani talked with Rihanna, herself, concerning where she locates ideas, being a ‘bad gal’, as well as being real with political advocacy. “I really admire that she has essentially created her own world. She never looks stressed out or overwhelmed, always calm, and collected. And that shows in her campaigns and designs. That is what I’m on the path to doing: creating my own world,” claims Ajani.

Dede as well as Ajani: What influences you one of the most at Fenty?

Rihanna: My drive behind Fenty is my interest for the society as well as recognizing that it’s larger than me! My hope is that my trip will certainly motivate others to be hostile concerning making their creativity a fact. It’s greater than fantasizing, it has to do with that internal drive to carry out as well as exceed. As a young black female, I have actually constantly needed to turn up as well as reveal what the f *** I’m constructed from … that’s all I understand.