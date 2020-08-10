Finding a various C-note, teenager artists handle COVID|The Riverdale Press

By RAPHAEL LASSAUZE

Songs is as universal as the plant, specifically in this area of the Bronx. Chamber artists in Spuyten Duyvil. Jazz authors by the Henry Hudson Parkway. Individual vocalists at An Beal Bocht Coffee Shop.

Given That March, it might have appeared like the community went quiet as the city’s healthcare facilities ended up being battlefields following the coronavirus pandemic. In reality, a team of senior high school pupils calling themselves Flume have actually assisted in their very own means– via the power of songs.

Henri Yoon and also dad Kevin took care of to send out 100,000 safety masks to the Montefiore Health and wellness System last April. At the time, Yoon was a student at Riverdale Nation Institution. His dad, nevertheless, is president of worldwide procedures at sports apparel business Fila, a firm that swiftly transformed its China-based manufacturing facilities from garments to producing safety equipment for crucial employees everywhere.

As well as yet, Yoon desired to do much more.

“We wanted to extend that, Flume and I,” Yoon claimed. “We’re high schoolers, but we created Flume with the community in mind, to make classical music more accessible. Now we’re using it to help the community in a far more direct way, in a way we didn’t expect. And it isn’t just me, this is a collaborative effort. Without us performing music together, we wouldn’t be able to help in the same way.”

Yoon began the trainee set with fellow cellist Leo Chang. Certain, they were concentrated on the standards, yet that really did not imply target markets would not listen to the periodic pop social item, such as the “Mission: Impossible” motif, “A Whole New World,” from the “Aladdin” film soundtrack, and also others.

A modest values for a team that took place to do a whole lot extra.

“When the pandemic hit and then the lockdown started, there was a lot of spit-balling for what we could do,” Yoon claimed. “Leo and his sister Emily, who’s also in Flume, have been in Japan for the past three months. So we’ve had to coordinate with that as well. But at the start of May, we had the idea to start a GoFundMe campaign, and pledge to give the money to Part of the Solution.”

The on-line crowdfunding can swiftly obtain words out regarding those going starving throughout the pandemic, urging those intending to aid to open their pocketbooks– to the song of $16,000

On May 6, Flume uploaded a timeless cover of Celine Dion’s renowned “Titanic” tune “My Heart Will Go On” to their YouTube video clip network, sharing it with the hashtag “Back the Bronx,” amassing simply under 900 sights.

“We saw that Queens, Manhattan and Brooklyn were getting a ton of coverage and aid, even though the situation in the Bronx was no better than anywhere else,” Yoon claimed regarding food and also various other materials at the elevation of the pandemic in New york city. “We wanted to further a sense of a community by showing that we are able to help each other out in times of need.”

Couple of would certainly concur greater than Christina Hanson, POTS’ executive supervisor, that took into consideration Flume’s payment to be of miraculous finest in the battle versus cravings.

“We have a longstanding relationship with the Riverdale Country School,” Hanson claimed. “Henri reached out wanting to donate some masks, and provided 2,500 back in April. It was at a time when masks were next to unavailable.”

Soon after, Flume uploaded their very first video clip and also fundraising event. In an issue of weeks, in addition to the countless bucks increased, 2,000 brand-new masks were provided together with an equivalent variety of hand sanitizer containers. Those masks have actually because been supplied to many low-income family members that required safety tools.

“The need to purchase PPE is a challenge,” Hanson claimed. “Having Henri’s and Flume’s help is so important right now.”

Flume wants to proceed attending to the district they call residence in a range of methods the future, be it digital shows or interactive items online. Yet regardless of exactly how, Yoon’s wish to aid others is an ingrained values.

“I used to go to church,” Yoon claimed. “And the pastor said, ‘It’s your job to help people.’ That resonated with me. It comes from a religious context, but I think that if more people thought they were supposed to help others, I think they would do it more often.”