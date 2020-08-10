Cardi B Safeguards Placing Kylie Jenner in Her ‘WAP’ Video Clip In The Middle Of Uproar

Cardi B safeguarded placing Kylie Jenner in her “WAP” video with Megan Thee Stallion after followers slammed her for consisting of the truth TELEVISION celebrity.

The rap artist, 27, spoke up on Twitter on Sunday, August 9, after a follower retweeted a shot of Normani doing the divides in the clip as well as created, “Normani did ALL this and Kylie walked down the hall and opened a door. If that’s not a perfect visual indication of Black women having to do the most and white women do the bare minimum to get somewhere, I don’t know what is.”

Cardi B terminated back, “Normani is one of the best female artist that dances Like she dances her f—kin ass off! Why would she open a door? Please tell me how that would make sense? The best part of the song is the beat & hook it what makes you want to shake your ass.”

“Not everything is about race,” she proceeded. “Theres issues out here in the world that it is about race that I preach all the time about. This is not about f—kin race.”

In a 3rd tweet, she created, “Why did I placed Kylie on my video? She treated my sis [Hennessy] as well as child [Kulture] so beautiful at her youngster [Stormi‘s] bday event.” The rap artist included that Jenner’s ex lover Travis Scott as well as Cardi B’s other half, Offset, “are real close” as well as Jenner’s mom, Kris Jenner, has actually been “giving me advice on certain things I ask for and her husband real cool with mine,” describing the momager’s partner, Corey Wager

After one more follower created that “Normani danced, that’s her talent! Kylie strutted like a model, that’s her talent! People just weird!” the “Money” rap artist responded, “Exactly.”

Her remarks followed an application was begun on change.org to have Kylie, 23, eliminated from the video clip, which additionally includes Rubi Rose as well as Sukihana

The individual that began the application created, “The video was perfect until we saw K and I wanted to throw my phone.” Since Sunday evening, it had greater than 62,600 trademarks.

Kylie has yet to react to the reaction, yet she shared behind the curtain pictures as well as video footage from the video clip shoot on Instagram, consisting of a shot that revealed Kris breaking a picture of Cardi B as well as her youngest child with each other.

