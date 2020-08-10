Britney Spears Makes Mind-blowing Exploration After Seeing Tim Burton’s ‘Large Eyes’

Britney Spears claims she had a transformative experience– rather essentially– after enjoying the motion picture Large Eyes

The 38- year-old pop celebrity required to Instagram on Saturday (Aug. 8) to spurt over her Tim Burton (her “favorite director in the whole world”) and also his 2014 dramatization concerning American painter Margaret Keane, whose other half took credit rating for her prominent big-eyed pictures of youngsters in the 1950 s and also ’60 s.

In her message, Spears initially provides a brief summary of the equipping movie, which stars Amy Adams and also Christoph Waltz, prior to segueing right into a tale concerning a mind-blowing photoshoot she had after the testing.

“It was very weird the same day I watched this movie I did a mini photoshoot and look how freaking big my eyes were !!!” the vocalist composed together with the photoshoot photos. “I mean … my eyes have never been that big !!! It’s actually kinda crazy and they aren’t retouched at all … coincidence maybe ???”

Spears included that she found out a crucial lesson from the entire experience.

“If the power of what you see and hear can influence your life THAT much … I mean literally stay away from bad people and raise your awareness with high energy people !!!” she proceeded. “That’s what I learned from this … and watch Big Eyes while you’re at it !!!”

See Spears’ Large Eyes Instagram message below.