Brad Pitt and also Jennifer Aniston’s previous residence costs $325 million

The historical Beverly Hills manor where Brad Pitt and also Jennifer Aniston lived throughout their marital relationship has actually been offered to a secret customer for $325 million.

The 12,000 sq. foot Tudor design residence was constructed in 1934 for stars Fredric March and also Florence Eldridge. It has actually just had “five or six owners” ever since, according to Susan Smith, the listing representative at Hilton & & Hyland. While the identification of the brand-new proprietor isn’t public, the residence has lots of Hollywood background.

Along with Pitt and also Aniston, previous proprietors consisted of Vanderbilt offspring Shirley Problem and also heiress Wallis Annenberg.

Trending tales, star information and also all the very best these days.

The manor was developed by famous designer Wallace-Neff in 1934. Anthony Barcelo

“No one has really changed the exterior of the home. It sits on over an acre. It’s a street to street lot, which is unusual in Beverly Hills,” Smith informed TODAY Residence.

The beautiful Beverly Hills residence was created by famous designer Edwin Wallace-Neff. It consists of 5 rooms and also 13 restrooms, which is simply an additional reason that we assume it’s the excellent celebration residence.

It consists of an upgraded kitchen area. Anthony Barcelo

From the outdoors, both tale residence, that includes a comprehensive block outside, appears like the excellent secluded. It consists of manicured yards, a tennis court, glamorous pool and also a bed and breakfast.

Those that are fortunate sufficient to tip inside the historical Wallace-Neff manor would certainly be equally as surprised, evaluating by the images.

There’s a sun-drenched living-room, an upgraded kitchen area, a screening area and also certainly 5 glamorous rooms. Oh, and also did we discuss there’s not one yet 2 damp bars?

The residence has 5 rooms and also 13 restrooms. Anthony Barcelo

Pitt and also Aniston offered the manor after their 2005 separation for $28 million, according to guide “Wallace Neff: Master Architects of Southern California 1920-1940.”

The residence was noted in 2015 at $56 million. The rate went down for $445 million in March prior to it was gotten rid of and also offered in an off-market bargain to the secret customer

Whoever they are, we wish they appreciate their beautiful brand-new residence!