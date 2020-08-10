2020 MTV VMAs to occur outdoors instead of Barclay’s Facility: Dancing Astronaut

by: Austin Evenson.

Initially prepared to occur on August 30, 2020 at Barclay’s Facility, MTV’s Video clip Songs Honors will certainly no more be happening in the Brooklyn sector as prepared and also will certainly rather be held outdoors in places around New york city City.

MTV at first got authorization from New york city Guv Cuomo to hold the yearly honors event at Barclay’s with restricted or no target market based on all mandated COVID-19 precaution. Nevertheless, the cable television service terminal has actually determined to “pay homage to the incredible resiliency of New York with several outdoor performances around the City with limited or no audience, adhering to all state and city guidelines,” according to MTV’s main declaration.

The VMAs will certainly still be held by starlet and also vocalist, Keke Palmer, and also will certainly include efficiencies from BTS, J Balvin, and also Doja Feline. The 3 musicians are the initial entertainers revealed for the 2020 event.

When it comes to candidates, Ariana Grande and also Woman Gaga are the frontrunners this year with 9 elections each, many thanks to their dance-centric cooperation, “Rain On Me.” Various other musicians with a substantial quantity of elections consist of Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, The Weeknd, Roddy Ricch, and also a lot more. MTV has actually eliminated the “Best Dance Video” classification from the program for2020

MTV’s complete declaration checks out,

“The 2020 VMAs will be held on Sunday, August 30th and pay homage to the incredible resiliency of New York with several outdoor performances around the City with limited or no audience, adhering to all state and city guidelines. In close consultation with state and local health officials‎, it became clear at this time that outdoor performances with limited or no audience would be more feasible and safer than an indoor event. The VMAs will highlight the boroughs in an exciting show and return to Barclays Center in 2021. MTV will continue to work closely with the Department of Health, state and local officials, the medical community, and key stakeholders to ensure the safety of all involved.”

