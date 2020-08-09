Star Kevin Hart as well as vocalist Katy Perry dive to Ellen DeGeneres’ support, Amusement Information & Top Stories

LOS ANGELES – As Ellen DeGeneres’ “Queen of Nice” character drops the drainpipe with claims of office poisoning on her talk program, even more individuals are opening up concerning their experiences collaborating with her as well as on the program.

And also they are plainly divided right into 2 camps.

Last month, Buzzfeed Information released an eruptive record including meetings by previous as well as existing workers that affirmed a hazardous workplace as well as unwanted sexual advances as well as misbehavior at the everyday talk program.

Tony Okungbowa, a DJ on the program, is the current staff member to speak out.

“While I am grateful for the opportunity it afforded me,” he created on Instagram, “I did experience and feel the toxicity of the environment and I stand with my former colleagues in their quest to create a healthier and more inclusive workplace as the show moves forward.”

Funnyman Brad Garrett tweeted on July 31 that the facts on the collection were “common knowledge”, including that he understood “more than one who were treated horribly by her (DeGeneres)”.

Back To The Future (1985) starlet Lea Thompson responded: “True story.”

Yet a number of celebs – most just recently comedian-actor Kevin Hart as well as vocalist Katy Perry – have actually leapt to the support of DeGeneres, that recently sent out an e-mail apologising to team.

On Tuesday (Aug 4), Hart, 41, created on Instagram: “It’s crazy to see my friend go thru what she’s going thru publicly. I have known Ellen for years and I can honestly say that she’s one of the dopest people on the… planet. She has treated my family and team with love and respect from day 1.”

1/2 I understand I can not represent any person else’s experience besides my very own yet I intend to recognize that I have just ever before had favorable takeaways from my time with Ellen & & on the@theellenshow I assume all of us have actually seen the light & & constant defend equal rights that she has actually brought — KATY PERRY (@katyperry)August 4, 2020

His article was gone along with by an image of him as well as the 62- year-old host grinning with each other on the program.

Perry, 35, likewise stated on social networks the other day (Aug 4): “I understand I can not represent any person else’s experience besides my very own yet I intend to recognize that I have just ever before had favorable takeaways from my time with Ellen & & on the @theellenshow.

“I think we all have witnessed the light & continual fight for equality that she has brought to the world through her platform for decades. Sending you love & a hug…”

On Monday, DeGeneres’ partner, 47- year-old starlet Portia de Rossi, uploaded an image of them on the program with the inscription:”I Stand With Ellen” On the very same day, a #ReplaceEllen hashtag went viral on Twitter as well as it was reported that English comedian-actor James Corden, that has his very own late-night talk program, remains in talk with change DeGeneres.

Others that have actually shared their assistance for DeGeneres consist of Argentine polo gamer Ignacio Figueras as well as songs magnate Mobility scooter Braun.