Selena Gomez and also David Henrie Tease Mini Wizards of Waverly Area Get-together

Alex and also Justin Russo are investing their Sunday with each other … and also they would certainly like you to recognize something large might be originating from it. The stars behind the legendary Wizards of Waverly Area personalities, Selena Gomez and also David Henrie, both simply uploaded a video clip of themselves with each other (divided by simply a wall surface) on their social media sites. Gomez shared an Instagram Tale, and also Henrie shared an Instagram grid blog post and also TikTok of the video clip. “Hmm @selenagomez,” Henrie captioned his IG. They both state “hmm…” in the clip.

It’s an actual tease, and also it might be for a larger get-together. Co-star Gregg Sulkin, that played Mason in the program, simply commented “Hmmmmm” on the blog post as well. He and also Henrie have actually done Wizard of Waverly Area get-togethers (sans Gomez) prior to:

Sulkin’s discuss Henrie’s blog post. Instagram

Henrie and also Gomez have actually stayed buddies considering that they serviced the Disney Network collection as teens. In 2017, Gomez participated in Henrie’s wedding event to Maria Cahill. “Very much in my feelings about my big brother getting married,” Gomez captioned a shot of the program’s actors at the wedding event. “Even though we for sure knew it would be him first. May God bless you and your beautiful wife Henrie! 💕” Gomez also mosted likely to Italy with Cahill, Henrie, and also their various other close friends in June 2018.

In September 2019, Henrie mentioned exactly how he and also Gomez have actually reviewed what a Wizards of Waverly Area reboot would certainly resemble. “It’s not formal,” he informed Enjoyment Tonight “But, Selena and I sit and talk about what would the reboot be, and we have a whole take. We have a whole thing.”

” We wish to begin the program like a couple of years later on,” he continued. ” Beginning them off at the most awful location ever before to make sure that means throughout the collection you provide a wonderful, lovely arc of rejoining. Beginning them off split. Alex is a fashionista, off eliminating it in a few other component of the world. Justin’s, like, the principal [of WizTech] that has a household currently … [Jake T. Austin’s] Max has the below store, however it’s diminished. Beginning all of us totally discombobulated and after that throughout the training course of the collection you bring all of us with each other.”

