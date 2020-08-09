Previous Hollywood Press Agent Cuisines on A Few Of the Best A-List Celebs Like Michael B. Jordan and also Jennifer Lopez

Previous Hollywood press agent Amir Yass states he has had the sweetest experiences collaborating with a few of the highest-profile names in the sector. As a matter of fact, A-list celebs like Michael B.Jordan, Donald Glover, Jennifer Lopez, and also much more are a few of one of the most realistic individuals in business.

Michael B. Jordan goes to the discussion of Creed 2|BorjaB.Hojas/ COOLMedia/NurPhoto using Getty Photos

Yass’s “Corny-Ass Celebs I’ve Worked For” TikToks states his experiences collaborating with a variety of celebrities varying from obtaining love from the Kardashians at a red rug occasion to comic Nicole Byer that he calls “fabulous.”

Although he’s discussed a few of his star communications on TikTok, Showbiz Cheat Sheet desired extra information on his experiences and also Yass was greater than delighted to splash.

Michael B. Jordan would certainly obtain pizza supplied to his residence for basketball excellent Michael Jordan

“Every day we would get pizzas delivered to his house for Michael Jordan, the basketball player,” Yass remembers when he dealt with star Michael B. Jordan’s monitoring group. “People would like to prank him. We’d get a lot of fan mail from Japan especially, drawing pictures of Michael Jordan. So it was really funny, I loved going through the fan mail.”

“So I ended up kind of being like his right-hand man,” Yass states. “I was in my early twenties and was quite young, he was becoming more and more famous. He was quite gracious, I spent a lot of time in his house and he was moving. A lot of people don’t know but managers help you move as well. But he was a really gracious, down to earth person.”

” He would certainly walk your home in his fighters and also no tee shirt on and also he had that Creed body,” he states. “I was being professional, but he was very flirtatious as a person and he flirts with everyone. But he was very playful and his family lived with him.” Yass likewise keeps in mind Jordan’s BMW maintained a scrape and also exactly how Jordan emphasized regarding the ding. “We were in a meeting with like 15 people and I’m like, ‘Just buy a new car, you just got a $4 million check!’” he chuckled.

Yass likewise states most celebs do not lug cash money when they head out. “We went to a dinner and he ordered a bunch of stuff on the menu and I had to pay for it because a lot of A-list celebrities don’t carry cash,” he stated. “Actually, the manager pays. So I got reimbursed but I was getting paid like $10 an hour and I paid like $1,500 for dinner.”

These prominent celebs were down-to-earth as well

” I did a star photoshoot with J. Lo [actor/singer Jennifer Lopez],” Yass states. “I got to be on set with J. Lo. She was wonderful. It was a nine-hour shoot and she was so nice to everyone and so gracious. She wanted a bunch of candles and cold water. But she wasn’t a diva or anything, she was absolutely wonderful.”

Star Donald Glover demanded obtaining his very own coffee. “I didn’t have a whole lot of interaction with him but just a couple of times, I remember he was like, ‘You’re older than me, don’t make me a coffee, I’ll make it myself.’ He was very down to earth,” Yass states.

He likewise remembers exactly how Melissa McCarthy was very charitable with her life time supply of delicious chocolate. “She has a lifetime supply with some chocolate company,” he states. “And she really didn’t like chocolate so we always had chocolate in the office.”

He states these truths celebrities could not be better

Yass is a massive Scheana Shay stan from Vanderpump Regulations “Scheana is wonderful,” he states. “She’s really great, so gracious. She was at the opening at TomTom and was absolutely wonderful.” He’s likewise so right here for Tom Schwartz and also Tom Sandoval, likewise from Vanderpump Regulations “Schwartz especially, he’s a cuddler, he will just come up and hug you,” Yass states.

An additional popular truth group he liked was Paris Hilton and also Nicole Richie. He collaborated with them when they were firing the collection The Straightforward Life “I did L.A. Fashion Week and they were walking in the fashion show,” he states. “So I had to be backstage with them. And they were like, ‘You’re one hot b*tch!’ Everything you’d want from them. Paris was like, ‘I wanna put you in my pocket and walk around and you’d just come out when I need you.’ They were just everything you’d want from a celebrity.”

Years later on, he ran into Richie. “And she remembered me, she was like, ‘Hi girl!’ She’s very nice, very friendly. And then when I was walking away she was like, ‘Yas, hot b*itch!’”