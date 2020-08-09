Mia Khalifa Explains How She ‘Inadvertently’ Locations Herself In The Center Of Controversies

KEY POINTS Mia Khalifa thought-about herself as somebody “trying” to maintain herself afloat

The ex-porn star confessed that she has bother watching her phrases on social media

Khalifa is focusing her efforts on elevating funds to assist Beirut victims after the devastating explosion

Mia Khalifa opened up in regards to the motive why she usually finds herself in the course of web “controversies” throughout her interview with YouTube star Anthony Padilla.

Khalifa sat down for an interview with the YouTuber and comic a number of weeks in the past, with the matters of the chat starting from her time within the porn business to her marriage. Throughout their dialog, Padilla requested Khalifa if she considers herself an web persona or a world-renowned controversial human, and the ex-porn star gave a easy reply.

“I consider myself ‘trying,'” Khalifa stated within the interview launched Saturday. “I’m just trying to just keep myself afloat and do things that I like.”

Khalifa additionally admitted that she “inadvertently” locations herself in the center of controversies at instances due to the issues she posts on social media. She defined that she typically forgets that there are individuals apart from her buddies who’re capable of view her posts, one thing which normally ends with her in a “social media storm.”

“Everyone starts with no audience for the most part, so you’re learning as you go and you’re like ‘oh wait, I can’t treat my platform the same as I did when I first started,'” Padilla replied.

Nonetheless, Khalifa discovered it troublesome to have to observe her phrases on social media as she felt she is not being true to herself.

“I feel like authenticity comes from not really giving up sh– and saying whatever you want right,” Khalifa stated.

“So now that I kind of like try and hold back and be a little bit more politically correct and diplomatic, I feel like I’m losing myself a little bit,” she added. “So, sometimes I just got to throw a monkey wrench into everything normal.”

Just recently, the ex-porn star faced backlash after sharing a photo of a building in Tel-Aviv with the Lebanon flag. Many were irked because Israel and Lebanon are at war.

TikTok users also went after Khalifa over an AMA Reddit thread that seemingly “exposes” her. A netizen claimed that he has known Khalifa since 2012 because she worked at a restaurant next to the bar he managed.

The man behind the thread said that he and Khalifa lived together. However, he claimed that he had not been aware that she was married and that she had leaked their intimate videos online without his consent.

Khalifa has not responded to the allegations and is focusing her efforts on raising funds for Beirut. She recently put her “notorious” glasses up for public sale, and the bid had reached $100,000 inside 12 hours.

Photograph: Instagram/Mia Khalifa