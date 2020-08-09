Lebanese developer Rabih Kayrouz experienced mind haemorrhage complying with Beirut surge

Lebanese developer Rabih Kayrouz has actually discussed the injuries he experienced in the Beirut surge. Requiring to Instagram, the owner of style home Maison Rabih Kayrouz, informed fans that he had actually experienced a little mind haemorrhage and also 2 embolisms in the blast, requiring 22 stitches.

“Dearest friends, as with you all, I am still trying to absorb the shock of this horrid calamity,” Kayrouz created on Instagram. “I hope that you and your families are in good health.”

“Your thousand messages and prayers warmed my heart … gave me strength to go on,” he proceeded. “I am recovering slowly but surely from a small brain haemorrhage, two clots and 22 stitches.”

Inside Maison Rabih Kayrouz complying with the Beirut surge on Tuesday, August 4. Instagram/ jamaloukicon.



Kayrouz’s atelier lies much less than 900 m from the epicentre of the blast. He guaranteed followers that he remains in “great care yet unable to answer any calls or messages at the moment”.

Finishing the message on a reflective however enthusiastic note, he created: “Words are not enough. We will not forget. We will judge. We will rebuild … And we will dance!”

The developer has actually shared pictures of the damage inside his atelier on Instagram, together with messages of assistance sent out to him by followers and also associates in the style globe.

“Lebanese designers were left picking up the pieces of what remained from their ateliers and boutiques after a massive explosion in the port of Beirut,” created the Instagram web page for style celebration, JamaloukiCon, together with a photo inside Kayrouz’s atelier.

An image inside the workshop was shared by musician Nasri Sayegh on Instagram.

Inside Maison Rabih Kayrouz the day after the Beirut surge. The atelier lies much less than 900 m from the blast epicentre. Instagram/ nasrisays.



In January 2019, Maison Rabih Kayrouz was offered haute couture standing, 11 years after it was started in Paris in2008 It is tag favoured by a variety of house names, consisting of Celine Dion, Ciara and also Jada Pinkett Smith.

A variety of Beirut’s style residences have actually been seriously impacted by the surge on Tuesday, August 4.

Designer and also couturier Zuhair Murad’s workplace and also atelier on Charles Helou Method have actually both been left in damages. Chatting on social networks, the developer created: “My heart is broken. Can’t stop crying. The efforts of years went in a moment.”

Purpose-built over a number of floorings, the developer’s head office dealt with the sea, and also had little security versus the pressure of the surge.

Neighboring, on among Gemmayzeh’s primary roads, Rue Gouraud, there was Aaliyas Books, which took “quite a beating”, its proprietor has actually articulated on social networks.

“As much as I love the shop, it is only bricks, mortar and (now twisted) metal and (shattered) glass. Aaliya’s true essence is none of those material things; it is you, who came to us as customers.”