LAX employee prices stars she’s satisfied out of 10 for politeness



Kendall Jenner, Nicki Minaj and also Dakota Johnson are amongst the celebrities discussed by TikTok individual @_sincindy on her account (Images: Rex)

An employee at Los Angeles International Flight terminal has actually published a collection of video clips outlining her communications with stars, and also several of them produce eye-watering watching.

TikTok individual _ sincindy has actually published 4 video clips on the topic over the recently, defining favorable experiences with Chris Hemsworth, Dakota Johnson, Jeffree Starr and also numerous others.

Nevertheless, she had much less than beautiful points to claim concerning cover girl Kendall Jenner and also rap artist Nicki Minaj, racking up both a 2/10 for politeness.

Of Starships vocalist Nicki, _ sincindy affirmed: ‘I know some people are going to come for me this one, but 2/10… Wouldn’ t leave the airplane up until everyone else left. Which she can not do since the steward require to leave [last].’

‘I was a fan before I met her. After? Yeah…. no.’

Oops.

Nicki Minaj, that attended court on RuPaul’s Drag Race this year, did not obtain a favorable evaluation from the TikTok individual (Image: Globe of Marvel)

Of Staying on par with the Kardashians celebrity Kendall, the social networks individual after that affirmed: ‘Literally 2/10. Every time she flew out she was not really friendly to anybody and just walked around really arrogant. So yeah.’



Kendall Jenner was among a variety of stars namechecked by the LAX employee in her video clip collection (Image: Getty Images The United States And Canada)



The TikTok individual likewise declared to have actually satisfied Dakota Johnson, celebrity of the 50 Tones of Grey movies (Image: Getty Images The United States And Canada)

She conserved several of her greatest appreciation, at the same time, for 50 Tones of Grey celebrity Dakota Johnson.

‘Literally 9/10. And the only reason why it’ s a 9/10 is since she neglected her key completely in LA in the center of website traffic hr, so we needed to postpone the trip and also she still really did not make it back,’ affirmed _ sincindy.

‘But I made fun of her the next time she flew out. She laughed and was super polite.’



Make-up professional Jeffree Starr obtained a favorable evaluation from the social networks individual for his rules at LAX (Image: SIPA USA/PA Pictures)

Of Thor celebrity Chris Hemsworth she stated: ’10/10 He was constantly truly courteous to everyone. He was also on a given name basis with several of the personnel.’

Claiming she would certainly satisfied make-up expert Jeffree Starr 3 times, she included: ‘I know a lot of people don’ t like him, yet […] 10/10,’.

‘The second time around he asked me what highlighter I was wearing, which was of course his. Third time around he remembered me and gave me a hug.’

Intriguing.

Metro.co.uk have contacted reps for Nicki Minaj and Kendall Jenner for comment.

