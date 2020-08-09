Kourtney Kardashian displayed boy Regime Disick’s recently cut head

Kourtney Kardashian’s 5-year-old boy Regime Disick has actually a recently cut head, the truth celebrity received an Instagram picture on Tuesday.

“I am not ok,” she captioned the picture of her boy feeling his haircut.

Regime had lengthy redhead locks prior to obtaining his hair removed.

"I am not ok." A message shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Aug 4, 2020 at 5: 00 pm PDT

The Poosh owner’s family and friends participants composed free messages regarding Regime, whom Kourtney show her ex lover Scott Disick.

“He looks soooo handsome,” Kim Kardashian West, Kourtney’s sis, composed.

Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin), a buddy of Kourtney’s more youthful siblings Kendall Jenner and also Kylie Jenner, commented, “omggggg the cutest.”

Addison Rae, a 19- year-old TikToker that’s befriended Kourtney in current months, composed: “BRB CRYING.”

love and also joy A message shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Aug 3, 2020 at 10: 42 am PDT

Prior to Regime hummed his locks, he had lengthy brownish hair that was commonly connected back in a braid. The size of his hair led several of Kourtney’s followers to slam her for not reducing her kid’s hair.

Nevertheless, the oldest Kardashian-Jenner brother or sister has actually stood her ground and also swept aside individuals’s judgments regarding her boy’s look.

In 2019, the truth celebrity shared a collection of pictures revealing Regime appreciating an escape in The golden state. One follower composed, “She really need to cut his hair.”

Kourtney reacted: “She really need to not worry about kids that aren’t her own. He is a happy boy.”

A weekend break away. A message shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Oct 27, 2019 at 11: 21 am PDT

She once more safeguarded her choice not to reduce her boy’s hair after uploading a collection of pictures from her household’s Easter event in2020

“Bruh cut your son hair…smh,” a single person composed.

Kourtney reacted to the follower by stating that Regime had the “most gorgeous hair on Earth.”

She included, “Anyone who says otherwise ABCDEFG,” a nod to among her most well-known lines from “Keeping Up With the Kardashians.”