Joe Jonas pictured with Sophie Turner for first time after beginning of daughter

Joe Jonas and spouse Sophie Turner have shared their first picture since changing into dad and mom.

We could not but have had a look at child daughter Willa however they appear to be having a whole lot of enjoyable since her arrival.

The couple posted a photograph of themselves in matching white t-shirts – on the entrance of a mocked-up Vogue journal cowl.

Joe, 30, even wrote his personal headline to go together with it.

“WEAR A MASK, THAT’S THE TEA” Joe wrote on Instagram on the entrance of the ‘August situation’ of the style bible.







They’re clearly in love with little Willa, who arrived final week.

Followers have been fast to level out the Sport Of Thrones connections with Sophie, 24, in fact one of many stars of the hit present.

She shot to fame as Sansa Stark on the eight-series epic – and Joe was an enormous fan of the present.

Willa can be a Stark identify so that they clearly did not grasp round.







Pleasure over the identify begun stirring on social media following the announcement their child had arrived.

Joe’s consultant confirmed to PEOPLE : “Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are delighted to announce the birth of their baby.”

The celebrities desire to be low key – they by no means formally introduced they have been having a child.

However her being pregnant was an open secret; Sophie did not conceal her bump when she stepped out along with her lover Joe.

They tied the knot final 12 months after getting collectively in 2016.

Sophie and Joe have been taking the coronavirus pandemic severely – typically urging followers to social distance and put on protecting masks and gloves day by day.

