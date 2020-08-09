CDMX pedestrians made the most of a red traffic control to dance to the rhythm of “La Chona”

Neither the health and wellness and also recession triggered by coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) he has stayed clear of that numerous Mexicans shed their happiness Example of this is a enjoyable and also spontaneous minute what occurred this Friday on a road in the Mexico City, which has actually triggered feeling in the social media networks.

A Twitter customer shared a video clip this Saturday in which it is observed exactly how a team of pedestrians made the most of a red traffic control to begin dancing to the rhythm of “La Chona”, the effective signature tune by Toucans of Tijuana.



This took place the other day throughout a drop in the facility of CDMX. A vehicle brought ” La Chona ” dipping into full blast, which triggered individuals to begin dance and also having a celebration out of no place that just lasted a couple of secs. It was actually lovely. I enjoy this community.

While some they danced alone, a pair was positioned in the facility of the track to reveal their ideal actions; also a young seized the day to reveal his break dancing abilities Witnesses they slapped the dancing that lasted practically a min.

(Screenshot: Twitter/ ashauri).



The photos were recorded at the edge of Tacuba and also Eje Central, in the Historic Facility, right before the Postal Royal residence.

The video clip has actually been viralized in the last hrs therefore much it has greater than 17 thousand retweets and also bit greater than 46 thousand “I like it”.

Soon, thousands of customers they responded with wit and also commemorated the minute:.



” What I enjoy concerning this video clip is that as opposed to all the terrible video clips of the previous weeks, it advises us that there are much more points that link us than those that divide us. “.

” What @Ashauri programs is that the occupants of this nation are greater than those of the combi, the marros, menchos, lozoyas, rosarios, the intellectual and also financial elites … ideally we discover that joined we are more powerful and also our resemblances are greater than ours distinctions “.

” There is no question that La Chona is much more effective than the nationwide anthem “, were several of the remarks.



The difficulty of La Chona Difficulty.

The tune ” La Chona ” was premiered in nineteen ninety 5 and also comes from the cd ” You swiped my heart “ It is motivated by an actual situation, according to the makers.

Twenty-five years later on, it has actually settled in the mexican music society; also in the last few years enhanced its appeal on social media sites and also has actually taken care of to have his very own viral difficulty #LaChonaChallenge, in which the Mexican vocalist also took part Thalia and also the previous grown-up movie celebrity Mia Khalifa.



In April 2019, the Tijuana Toucans came to be the initial norteño style team to carry out at Coachella, a celebration of hipster and also alternate society that offered a cozy welcome to this epic Mexican band in Indio (The Golden State, UNITED STATES).

EVEN MORE ON OTHER SUBJECTS:

Barras Praderas: the road health club that saves youths from medicines and also criminal offense



International Pet Cat Day: these are the celebs that like feline pet dogs

Climax day: 7 flicks that offered us extraordinary minutes of orgasm