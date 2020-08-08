Today’s popular birthday celebrations listing for August 8, 2020 consists of stars Keith Carradine, Dustin Hoffman

Leading celeb birthday celebrations on August 8, 2020

Birthday celebration desires head out to Keith Carradine, Dustin Hoffman and also all the various other stars with birthday celebrations today. Look into our slide show listed below to see pictures of popular individuals transforming a year older on August 8th and also find out an intriguing reality regarding each of them.

New York City, NY – NOVEMBER 27: Dustin Hoffman talks onstage throughout IFP’s 27 th Yearly Gotham Independent Movie Honors on November 27, 2017 in New York City City. (Picture by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for IFP) Getty Photos for IFP

Star Dustin Hoffman transforms 83

Enjoyable reality: The voice of Shifu in the Martial art Panda collection

LOS ANGELES, THE GOLDEN STATE – MIGHT 14: Keith Carradine (L) and also Timothy Olyphant come to the best of HBO’s “Deadwood” at The Cinerama Dome on Might 14, 2019 in Los Angeles, The Golden State. (Picture by Kevin Winter/Getty Photos) Getty Photos

Star Keith Carradine transforms 71

Enjoyable reality: Won an Oscar in 1976 for Ideal Initial Track from the movie ‘Nashville’

Reporter Deborah Norville participates in the best of “Fahrenheit 11/9” at Alice Tully Hall on Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018, in New York City. (Picture by Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP) Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP

Deborah Norville transforms 61

Enjoyable reality: As soon as was a court for the Beauty queen Contest

U2’s the Side, facility, waves as he strolls on Capitol Hillside in Washington, Tuesday, June 19,2018 (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) AP

U2 ′ s The Side transforms 59

Enjoyable reality: Birth name is David Howell Evans

98 Degrees band participants, from left, Justin Jeffre, Jeff Timmons, Nick Lachey and also Drew Lachey show up to KTUphoria 2018 at Jones Coastline Cinema on Saturday, June 16, 2018, in Wantagh, New York City. (Picture by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP) Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

Vocalist Drew Lachey transforms 44

Enjoyable reality: Drew is initially from Cincinnati, Ohio

TORONTO, ONTARIO – SEPTEMBER 08: Lindsay Sloane participates in “Endings, Beginnings” best throughout the 2019 Toronto International Movie Celebration at Ryerson Theater on September 08, 2019 in Toronto, Canada. (Picture by Robin Marchant/Getty Photos) Getty Photos

Starlet Lindsay Sloane transforms 43

Enjoyable reality: Shown up with Matthew Perry on the reboot of ‘The Odd Pair’

Meagan Good gets to the WAGER Honors on Sunday, June 23, 2019, at the Microsoft Cinema in Los Angeles. (Picture by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP) Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Starlet Meagan Excellent turns 39

Enjoyable reality: First attribute movie look remained in ‘Friday’

Jackie Cruz participates in the last period best of Netflix’s “Orange Is the New Black” at Alice Tully Hall on Thursday, July 25, 2019, in New York City. (Picture by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP) Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

Starlet Jackie Cruz transforms 36

Enjoyable reality: First TELEVISION collection she showed up in was ‘The Guard’

Shawn Mendes, left, and also Camila Cabello present in journalism space with the honor for partnership of the year for “Señorita” at the American Songs Honors on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at the Microsoft Cinema in Los Angeles. (Picture by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Vocalist Shawn Mendes transforms 22

Enjoyable reality: Is initially from Toronto

Look into various other stars that were birthed in Canada

Extra stars with birthday celebrations today

Star Nita Talbot is90 Star Connie Stevens is82 Nation vocalist Phil Balsley (The Statler Brothers) is81 Star Larry Wilcox is73 Motion picture supervisor Martin Brest is69 Radio-TV character Robin Quivers is68 Percussionist Anton Fig is67 Star Donny The Majority Of is67 Rock artist Dennis Drew (10,000 Lunatics) is63 Previous star Harry Crosby is62 Rock artist Rikki Rockett (Poisonous Substance) is59 Rap Artist Kool Moe Dee is58 Rock artist Ralph Rieckermann is58 Center range jogger Suzy Support Hamilton is52 Rock vocalist Scott Stapp is47 Nation vocalist Mark Wills is47 Star Kohl Sudduth is46 Rock artist Tom Linton (Jimmy Consume Globe) is45 Vocalist JC Chasez (‘N Sync) is44 Star Tawny Cypress is44 Rhythm-and-blues vocalist Marsha Ambrosius is43 Star Countess Vaughn is42 Star Michael Urie is40 Rock artist Eric Howk (Portugal. The Guy) is39 Star Ken Baumann is31 Star Bebe Timber (TELEVISION: “The Real O’Neals”) is 19.

Various other preferred or historic birthday celebrations on August 8th

Jerry Tarkanian, university basketball trainer

Butch Reynolds, track professional athlete (57)

Roger Federer, professional tennis celebrity (39)

Princess Beatrice of York (32)

with The Associated Press and also HistoryOrb.com

Previous celeb enjoyable realities (Associated Press)

Celeb enjoyable realities

Emilia Clarke

Sophie Turner

Jason Momoa

Danielle Fishel and also the ‘Kid Satisfies Globe’ actors

Chris Hemsworth

Amanda Seyfried

Kat Dennings

Robert Downey Jr.

Alyson Hannigan

Tiffani Brownish-yellow Thiessen

Miley Cyrus

Emma Rock

Seth MacFarlane

Mark Hamill

Jennifer Lawrence & & Mila Kunis

David Hasselhoff

Lindsay Lohan

Natalie Portman

George Clooney

Sarah Michelle Gellar

Emma Watson

Alec Baldwin

Jenna Fischer

Kate Mara

Jennifer Aniston

Alan Alda

Betty White

Dave Matthews

Danica McKellar

Taylor Swift

Britney Spears

Costs Nye

Scarlett Johansson

Rachel McAdams

Demi Moore

Julia Roberts

A check out previous film and also tv-related enjoyable reality checklists (Associated Press)

Motion picture and also TELEVISION enjoyable realities & & even more

10 popular supervisors that fired episodes of ‘The Office’

15 enjoyable realities regarding ‘The Office’

The Royal Family Members: That is successor for the British Throne?

30 stars that were guest celebrities on ‘The Workplace’

88 stars that were birthed in Canada

In memoriam: Celebs we shed in 2019|2018

Oscars hosts considering that 1989

25 Enjoyable realities regarding ‘Pals’|25 stars that showed up on ‘Pals’

25 stars you really did not recognize got on ‘Video game of Thrones’

25 stars you really did not recognize shown up in ‘Child Satisfies Globe’

The MCU timeline: From ‘Iron Guy’ to ‘Avengers: Endgame’

20 enjoyable realities regarding ‘The Phantom Threat’ for its 20 th wedding anniversary

15 enjoyable realities regarding ‘Napoleon Dynamite’ to commemorate its 15 th wedding anniversary

20 enjoyable realities regarding ‘Love In Fact’

Experience your childhood years with these 120 Hanna-Barbera animations

Enjoyable realities regarding ‘The Large Lebowski’ and also 20 various other motion pictures transforming 20 in 2018

Enjoyable realities regarding ‘I Know What You Did Last Summertime’ for its 20 th wedding anniversary

Commemorate ‘Dirty Dancing’ transforming 30 with these enjoyable realities

20 enjoyable realities regarding ‘Scream’ for its 20 th wedding anniversary

‘Romeo + Juliet’ transforms 20: Where are they currently

Intend to see even more celeb birthday celebrations in addition to extra enjoyable realities articles? Follow me on Facebook for the current by clicking the “like” switch listed below.