Sight Maisie Williams celeb in the dreadful trailer for The Owners

Computer game of Thrones star Maisie Williams (Arya) has a new movie showing up: a horror-thriller worrying a home breach gone side to side. Sight the trailer!

Maisie Williams is staying to do great new task thinking about that completing her eight-year future as Arya Stark on Computer Game of Thrones Later this month, we (can) have the capacity to see her in The New Mutants, making her the second Computer Game of Thrones professional to register with the X-Men franchise company after Sophie Turner (Sansa Stark) was cast as Jean Grey. As well as additionally presently, Williams is handling the horror/thriller classification with The Owners, from manager Julius Berg. Explore the trailer:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=54 bWNtjwCW4

The Owners is readjusted from the 2011 comic Une Nuit de Pleine Lune (related to Night of the Moon) by popular Belgian comic programmers Hermann Huppen along with Yves Huppen. Sharing a good deal of similarities to the episode 2016 home breach movie Do Not Breath, The Owners educates the story of a group of friends that attempt to rob an uninhabited home consisting of a safe loaded with cash, nevertheless when the owners (an elderly set) suddenly return from their night out, factors drift for the strange along with ridiculous, along with it happens a housebound feline along with computer system mouse movie. From the trailer, it shows up that this isn’t a movie for the squeamish!

Williams plays Mary, amongst the friends. She’s a lot less excited to adhere to up with the theft nevertheless is pressed right into it by her past due individual. The movie similarly stars Sylvester McCoy ( The Hobbit, Doctor That), Jake Curran( Stardust), Rita Tushingham( Vera), Ian Kenny( Solo: A Star Wars Story) along with Andrew Ellis( Young Adult Spirit).

RLJE Motion pictures prepares to launch The Owners in movie theaters, on-demand, along with digital on September 4!

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"/>

In Addition To The Owners, in the loss Williams will definitely stay in 2 Weeks To Live on Skies. In her first lead TV responsibility thinking about that Computer Game of Thrones, she’ll play” strange young misfit” Kim Stokes, that makes it through on the run from not simply the authorities nevertheless similarly a group of mobsters set on remove her.

” I was very pleased to look into something that was kind of the polar opposite of Computer Game of Thrones,” Williams notified RadioTimes.com “As for Kim goes, there are certainly resemblances in between her as well as Arya Stark, however in regards to remaining in a modern item … it’s an extremely various ambiance for me.”

Williams was wonderful on Computer Game of Thrones along with these new tasks are privileged to have her. She definitely has an extreme future in the market!

Complying With: George R.R. Martin virtually approved ridicule Thrones computer system animated collection

To maintain to day on everything desire, sci-fi, along with WiC, follow our all-encompassing Facebook website along with sign up in our unique e-newsletter.

Get HBO, Starz, Start along with A LOT MORE definitely totally free with a no-risk, 7-day free examination of Amazon.com Networks