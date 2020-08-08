Resources Claim Jennifer Garner And Also Bradley Cooper Are ‘Friends’ After Coastline Day With Each Other

< img data-interchange ="[https://etcanada.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/GettyImages-544408886.jpg?quality=80&strip=all&w=450&h=300&crop=1, small],[https://etcanada.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/GettyImages-544408886.jpg?quality=80&strip=all&w=720&h=480&crop=1, not-small]" src ="https://etcanada.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/GettyImages-544408886.jpg?quality=80&strip=all&w=720&h=480&crop=1" alt ="PARIS, FRANCE - JULY 03: (L-R) Actors Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Garner attend the Versace Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2016-2017 show as part of Paris Fashion Week "/ > .(********************** )PARIS, FRANCE- JULY03: (L-R) Casts Bradley Cooper and also Jennifer Garner participate in the Versace Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2016-2017 reveal as component of Paris Style Week — Picture by Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis using Getty Pictures

The rumour mill kicked right into overdrive after photos of Jennifer Garner and also Bradley Cooper hanging around on the coastline emerged online.

While the images reveal the stars chuckling and also playing with each other in the sand, resources near both have actually swiftly closed down supposition, asserting that there is “no truth” to the tip that their partnership is anything greater than platonic.

Speaking With Web Page 6, a resource described exactly how “[Cooper and Garner] are close friends and also have actually been permanently,” including that there is “no truth to anything else.”

The photos additionally consisted of an unknown young kid, that may be Cooper’s child Lea De Seine Shayk, that he shows to ex lover Irina Shayk.

Garner and also Cooper starred with each other on the TELEVISION collection “Alias” from 2001-2006, which discusses why they look so comfy with each other in the photos.

They have actually formerly hung out with each other at suppers and also various other celebrations, together with their loved ones.

ET Canada has actually connected to associates for both celebrities for remark.