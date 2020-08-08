Prince Harry has ‘new father determine’ and ‘will not have a royal in sight’ at birthday bash

Prince Harry will have fun his 36th birthday and not using a royal relative in sight, other than his spouse and son.

A celebration to mark the event is being hosted by music producer David Foster – who is alleged to have grow to be a “father figure” to him.

However Harry’s actual dad Prince Charles, brother Prince William and the remainder of the Royal Household are ­“unlikely” to be on the lavish bash, a supply mentioned.

The get together, on September 15, will likely be held on the Los Angeles residence of Foster, 70, whose spouse Katharine McPhee went to the identical faculty because the Duchess of Sussex.







Additionally lacking from the visitor checklist will likely be Meghan’s ­estranged father Thomas. The supply mentioned: “David desires to make it particular for Harry but additionally hold it informal and low-key with some high quality wine, nice meals and intimate firm.

“He’s setting apart the hearth pit at his residence plus the entire out of doors space, which safety will cordon off.

“The small gathering may even embody his daughters Erin and Sara and their husbands. They’re across the similar age as Harry and Meghan.







“David has been helping to ­connect the Sussexes so they can create a group of close friends and feel more comfortable in LA.”

Canadian-born Foster has labored with many high musicians together with Rod Stewart, Mariah Carey, Celine Dion and Michael Jackson.

His actress and singer spouse Katharine, 36, has instructed of the shut bond he shares with the prince.

She mentioned: “David has got a really beautiful relationship with Harry. They’re so cute, like father and son.”







Dad-of-five Foster helped the Sussexes discover a secluded compound on Vancouver Island once they ­relocated to Canada after stepping down from the Royal Household.

Katharine mentioned her husband has received a giant coronary heart and “loves to help the people he cares about”.

She added: “Meghan and I knew each other from childhood but Harry and my husband really are friends. It’s nice.”