Kylie Jenner Debuted a New Hairdo at a Very Early Birthday Celebration Supper

Her birthday celebration isn’t till August 10, however Kylie Jenner commemorated early today with close friends at a supper at Nobu in Los Angeles.

The fact celebrity and also make-up magnate, that is transforming 23 this year, recorded the event on her Instagram Stories in a collection of video.

Followers saw that Kylie was showing off a make over in the clips. The celebrity used her hair in an all-natural looking, brownish bob for the evening out.

Kylie Jenner debuted a make over for her birthday celebration today.

The fact star/makeup magnate transforms 23 today (on August 10, to be specific– mark your schedules). Previously today, she had a very early birthday event with some close friends at Nobu in Los Angeles. Kylie recorded the evening out on her Instagram Tale, since that’s simply what you perform in 2020 when a point occurs.

“Last night my besties took me to a last minute early bday dinner,” Kylie captioned one clip on Instagram Stories including herself and also her pal, Harry Hudson. Kardashian followers (and also individuals that simply can not prevent recognizing a whole lot regarding the Kardashians and also Jenners since, once again, that’s life in 2020) saw that Kylie was showing off a make over: A stylish however laid-back, natural-looking bob.

Kylie looked trendy as constantly in a white, crocheted bralette top and also a large black, natural leather coat, which she flaunted in a clip of her burning out the candle lights on her birthday celebration cake.

Kayleigh Roberts

Factor

Kayleigh Roberts is the weekend break editor at Marie Claire, covering star and also enjoyment information, from real royals like Kate Middleton and also Meghan Markle to Hollywood aristocracy, like Katie Holmes and also Chrissy Teigen.

