Khloe Kardashian hits again after accusations she stole Good American designs

Khloe Kardashian has hit again after she was accused of stealing the designs for a few of her Good American merchandise.

The Conserving Up With The Kardashians star has been accused of ripping off her bodysuit designs from a small enterprise, however has branded the allegations an “outrage”.

Authorized paperwork obtained by The Blast declare that Khloe, 36, stole the designs from Los Angeles-based unbiased designer dbleudazzled.

Mum-of-one Khloe says she will show that the allegations aren’t true, and says that the merchandise do not even look the identical anyway.

In her response to the submitting, Khloe defined how she first got here into contact with the designer.







She stated: “My former stylist ‘without my prior knowledge or authorization, brought three (3) catsuits from dbleudazzled to a fitting for me. She was told the catsuits were ‘gifts from Destiney Bleu’ [the owner of the company].

“I used to be flattered however very shocked that Destiney and dbleudazzled would present me these objects since I fortunately paid full worth for all the different objects I bought from dbleudazzled.

“Moreover, harkening back to my days running my small boutique Dash with my sisters, I like supporting small shops and independent designers.”







Khloe says she had the catsuits altered to suit her physique, solely to be advised weeks later they they wanted to be bought or returned. As they’d been altered, they could not be returned, however Khloe says she did not wish to buy the catsuits as a result of she “would never have ordered them”.

Firm dbleudazzled has sued Khloe and Good American, claiming that their designs have been stolen and that Khloe’s firm then went on to place out an analogous product with out compensating them.

Khloe added: “When Destiney claimed in June of 2017 that I and Good American somehow copied her catsuit designs for Good American’s line of bodysuits, I was outraged.”







She went on: “There is absolutely no truth whatsoever to this claim. As I said, I never showed anyone at Good American sample or photographs of any of the dbleudazzed designs.”

Khloe went on to say that she has by no means worn the catsuits and by no means confirmed them to anybody at Good American.

She stated she had spoken out to defend herself in opposition to Destiney’s “false, defamatory, and specious allegations” after the repeatedly made claims on social media and in interviews with information retailers.

Khloe stated that the catsuits her stylist obtained by dbleudazzled look “nothing” like her embellished Good American bodysuits.

Khloe’s attorneys are asking for the lawsuit to be dismissed.

Mirror On-line has contacted Khloe’s representatives for remark.