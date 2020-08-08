‘Claws’: Skylar Grey and also future husband Elliott Taylor state continuous love for each and every various other in enchanting video

Wisconsin-based singer-songwriter Skylar Grey has actually launched the main video for her brand-new solitary ‘Claws’ on Friday, August 7. The vocalist required to her Instagram to introduce the brand-new video clip as well as additionally state her love for fiancé Elliott Taylor.

Not just have both just recently obtained involved, yet Grey and also Taylor have actually additionally teamed up with each other on ‘Claws’. Earlier today, Grey shared a clip of the video and also created in the subtitle, “Claws was performed, written, produced, and mixed by @elliott__taylor and me… video made with the help of @rjmckinnon,” including, “Small team big dreams!”

Her article was after that adhered to by one more with ‘Claws’ images and also the vocalist sealing her love with an inscription that reviewed, “I’ll never let go… I love him to the end of the earth. #claws.”

You do not need to check out Grey’s message to detect that both are head over heels, as the brand-new ‘Claws’ clip reveals that the lovebirds can not release each various other, rather essentially. In the aesthetic, we see the pair standing with each other in an accept throughout of the whole video clip. Hardly any type of activity, no scene adjustments, simply embracing like it’s their last and also vocal singing wonderful tunes to every various other. If you locate that unsubstantiated, simply view the video listed below.

Sonically, ‘Claws’ records a feeling of inflammation and also affection yet unconventionally over a catch rhythm with moistened synth chord chimes on every beat of each bar. We need to keep in mind the buttery smooth vocals of Grey, that sings verses that go, “You wanna see the dark side of paradise. Step into the archives, if you like. I can bring a good man to the night. Take your fantasies and turn them into life. I can do you right with wrongs. I know that it turns you on. And it really turns me on. I can’t get enough, no, I think I’m stuck.”

This is not the very first time that Grey and also Taylor have actually created a track regarding discovering brand-new love. In 2019, Grey and also Taylor created ‘Dropping In Love Again’ for Celine Dion’s workshop cd ‘Nerve’. Both conceptualized the idea while “trying to imagine ourselves going through what she did,” according to Grey. She included, “[She] located brand-new love. We were attempting to psychologically arrive so we invested 2 hrs going over that and afterwards the idea seasoned for some time and afterwards we placed it to songs and also sent it off to her.”

