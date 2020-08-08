Charlize Theron shares unusual glance of children as she commemorates birthday celebration



Charlize Theron has actually simply commemorated her 45 th birthday celebration (Photo: Getty Images for The Hollywood Press Reporter)

Charlize Theron has actually shared an uncommon glance of her children Jackson and also August as she commemorates her 45 th birthday celebration.

The Atomic Golden-haired celebrity really did not allow the pandemic stopped her enjoyable, as she took pleasure in an online birthday celebration celebration to note the celebration.

Sharing a breeze of her Zoom celebration, which included an entire host of her friends and family, Charlize might be seen laughing away with her children in the edge.

‘My first virtual birthday party…I think my mom fell asleep 5 min in,’ she created. ‘Thank you to everyone for the bday wishes! 2020 has been a rough one but today was a bright spot for sure.’

Pals and also followers fasted to share birthday celebration messages with the celebrity, with Pals starlet Courteney Cox creating: ‘Happy birthday to the everything girl!’

Kate Beckinsale included: ‘Happy birthday,’ while Reese Witherspoon stated: ‘Happy Birthday to the fiercest Queen of them all!!’

Aaron Paul, Octavia Spencer, Girl Gadot and also Natalie Portman were additionally amongst the celebrities desiring the starlet a delighted birthday celebration.

Charlize embraced Jackson in 2012, and also August in 2015.

Back in 2019, she described she would certainly be increasing Jackson as a lady, after she informed her, ‘I am not a boy’ at age 3.

‘ I assumed she was a kid, as well, up until she considered me when she was 3 years of ages and also stated: “I am not a boy!”,’ Charlize informed the The Daily Mail.



Charlize just recently showed her children a vital lesson regarding connections (Photo: Getty Images)

‘ So there you go! I have 2 lovely children that, similar to any kind of moms and dad, I intend to secure and also I intend to see prosper.

‘They were born who they are and exactly where in the world both of them get to find themselves as they grow up, and who they want to be, is not for me to decide.’

At the same time, the celebrity just recently opened regarding being solitary– and also educating her ladies that she does not require a guy in her life.

Showing Up on Diane Von Furstenberg’s Spotify podcast, InCharge with DVF, Charlize described that her youngest child informed her she required a guy.

She stated: ‘2 days ago I remained in the cars and truck with my 2 ladies and also my kid stated something like “You need a boyfriend!”’

Charlize went on: ‘And I said, “Actually, I don’t. Right now, I feel really good,” and she’s like, “You know what, mum? You just need a boyfriend, you need a relationship!”

‘She had this look in her eye like she had never really contemplated that that was even a possibility.

‘Her mind was blown. But, I know that was the day that she realised there’s a different possibility.’

Got a story?

If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: Charlize Theron teaches her daughter powerful lesson after they said she should have a boyfriend: ‘Her mind was blown’

MORE: Charlize Theron throws shade at Mark Wahlberg after having to prove her stunt abilities on set





