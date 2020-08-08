Blue Jackets’ Boone Jenner: Breaks downturn with objective

< div id ="Article-body" itemprop ="articleBody" data-component ="["warEnabler"]" >

Jenner scratched an objective on 3 shots as well as included 2 hits in Friday’s 4-3 overtime loss to the Maple Leafs in Video Game 4 of the Stanley Mug Qualifiers.

Jenner’s third-period tally appeared to be sufficient, as it offered Columbus a 3-0 lead. The Maple Leafs after that rallied with 3 objectives in the last 4 mins of guideline to connect the video game. Jenner has actually had a marginal influence on the scoresheet– the objective was his very first of the collection to opt for 13 shots, 10 hits as well as a minus-1 ranking.